Weeping Water man escapes injury in accident

WEEPING WATER – A Weeping Water resident apparently escaped serious injury from a rollover on Wednesday morning.

According to Cass County Sheriff William Brueggemann, deputies from his department, along with county medics and Weeping Water rescue personnel, responded to a one-vehicle rollover in the 300 block of North Elm Street shortly after 5 a.m.

The investigation found that a 2009 Jeep Cherokee, driven by Austin Stone, was traveling south on Elm when he swerved to avoid a deer, driving off the roadway to the east in the process, the sheriff said.

The Jeep then hit a tree causing the Jeep to roll one time before coming to rest against another tree.

Medical transport was not required, the sheriff said.