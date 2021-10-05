Weeping Water man hurt in rollover accident

ELMWOOD – A Weeping Water man on Sept. 29 was taken to a Lincoln hospital after the vehicle he was in rolled three times in a two-vehicle accident.

According to Cass County Sheriff William Brueggemann, at approximately 11:45 a.m. deputies from his department, along with Cass County Emergency Management and fire/rescue personnel from Weeping Water, Elmwood and Louisville were all paged to a two-vehicle personal injury accident at the intersection of 358th Street and U.S. Highway 34.

According to Brueggemann, Ronald Tietgen, 66, and Daniel Houchin, 58, both of Weeping Water, were traveling west on Hwy. 34 in a 2005 Dodge Durango when a 2020 Honda Pilot, driven by Brett Stubbs, 71, also of Weeping Water, attempted to turn north onto 358th Street from Hwy. 34.

The Durango left the roadway, rolled three times and came to rest in the north ditch, the sheriff said.

Houchin was transported to Lincoln’s CHI Saint Elizabeth Hospital by Elmwood Rescue. All other parties were treated and released at the scene, Brueggemann said. Stubbs was issued a citation for failure to yield the right of way, the sheriff said.

Seatbelts were in use, he added. The investigation is complete.

