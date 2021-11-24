 Skip to main content
Weeping Water medical clinic open house next Wednesday

  • Updated
Syracuse Area Health sign

WEEPING WATER – A new medical clinic/pharmacy has come to Weeping Water and an open house will be held next Wednesday.

The new Syracuse Area Health North Campus Clinic and Pharmacy is easily accessible at 7512 Highway 50.

It features enhanced services for the entire family, lab services, plus state-of-the-art X-ray equipment.

The open house next Wednesday will be from 4 to 7 p.m.

