WEEPING WATER – Cass County residents who attended Friday night’s football game between Weeping Water and Elmwood-Murdock were able to watch a noteworthy performance at halftime.
Weeping Water band students in grades 7-12 performed a pair of songs during intermission of the game. It was the first time this season that the Indians had marched in front of an audience during a football game.
Kevin White, the instrumental music instructor for Weeping Water Public Schools, said students were excited when they heard they were going to have a chance to perform on Friday night. White asked them to play one of their pep band songs and the school fight song while marching in patterns on the field.
Students practiced their formations during the school day on Friday. They also learned how to correctly march on and off the field. They memorized all of the music in the weeks leading up to the event.
Students took care to make sure they had proper horn angles and marching techniques on the field during the show. They also had fun with their first performance. Several students played the final few notes after hopping on the backs of fellow musicians.
Weeping Water was the second Cass County band to debut an on-field performance this year. Plattsmouth band members have played at the school’s first three football games of the season.
Conestoga is scheduled to join that group on Friday. The Cougars will take part in their first on-field show of the season at halftime of that evening’s football game.