Weeping Water musicians present Christmas concert

WEEPING WATER – Weeping Water students scaled to the top of musical mountains Friday night during a band and choir concert in the school auditorium.

Students in grades 6-12 took part in a Christmas concert for more than 90 minutes. Students in choir groups appeared on stage for the first half of the evening, and three band ensembles played notes for the final portion of the concert.

Directors Kim Hammer and Kevin White spoke about each group to a large audience. They said they were pleased with the progress students had made during the first semester of the school year.

The sixth-grade and junior high choirs sang several pieces before high school students performed their songs. Girls and boys sang separate tunes before coming together on stage for multi-part music.

Members of the high school bell choir took the spotlight on stage while band players took down risers and set up chairs. Sixth-grade and junior high bands presented multiple songs for the audience. The high school band then wrapped up the concert with familiar Christmas tunes.

