RIVER FALLS, WISC. – Northwest Missouri State University student Jacob Meyer won first place Oct. 11 in the general knowledge category at the 47th annual Mid-America Collegiate Horticultural Society Conference at the University of Wisconsin-River Falls.
Meyer is a senior from Weeping Water who is majoring in agricultural science with emphases in agronomy, horticulture and agricultural business. He said he was excited and shocked when he heard his name announced as the first-place winner.
“Getting the award is a way of showing what I’ve learned in college and how I’ve grown in knowledge since attending Northwest,” Meyer said.
The competition consisted of exams covering woody identification, herbaceous identification and fruit judging as well as a general knowledge exam.
Dr. Stuart Sprague, an assistant professor of agricultural science at Northwest Missouri State, said Meyer was successful in this competition due to his diligent preparation, positive attitude and willingness to get the most out of each learning experience.
“Jacob is an inquisitive student who cares about learning the theory behind techniques as well as the practical application,” Sprague said. “He asks thought-provoking questions and always comes to class prepared to learn. He is an excellent leader and, as president of the Horticulture Club, has planned several great learning opportunities for his peers.”
After completing his bachelor’s degree at Northwest Missouri State, Meyer intends to incorporate horticultural production and a cow-calf operation into his family’s farm business, where they produce corn and soybeans.
“Going to college at Northwest has allowed me to learn, in a few years, what would’ve taken me about a decade to learn on my own,” Meyer said. “It has done a lot to teach me about different aspects of agricultural production and management.”