Weeping Water pool open, but with guidelines

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Fremont's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

WEEPING WATER – The Weeping Water Municipal Pool is open, but with guidelines to follow to combat any potential spread of COVID-19.

The public is asked to reserve their spots to swim each day. Reservation forms are posted on the Weeping Water Pool Facebook page and the City of Weeping Water webpage. People need to sign up every day they want to swim.

Groups will be assigned seating areas to ensure social distancing.

Groups are required to social distance from other groups.

Patrons should bring only towels, sunscreen, water and chairs. These are the only items that will be permitted in the pool area (No pool furniture or toys will be available for use).

Toys will not be allowed this year in an attempt to limit exposure to germs.

Children under the age of 10 must be accompanied by a family member or nanny who is 16 years or older.

Temperature and health check questions will be required for admittance.

The baby pool is closed this season.

Swimmers will need to shower with soap and water prior to entering the pool.

Hours for the pool will be 1-6 p.m. beginning July 1. The pool can allow up to 55 swimmers at one time.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0