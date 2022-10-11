Weeping Water receives grant for ag education

WEEPING WATER – Weeping Water students and staff members planted educational seeds at the start of the school year with a new FFA chapter and agriculture curriculum.

They received financial water this past week that will help the agricultural education program grow.

Farm Credit Services of America representatives presented a $2,000 check to members of the Weeping Water FFA chapter. Blake Henderson (president), Brooklyn Ahrens (vice president) and Jillian Rathe (treasurer) accepted the check outside the main office of the school. Weeping Water Superintendent Kevin Reiman and WWPS Board of Education member Mark Rathe joined them for the event.

Ryan Coleman, regional vice president of retail operations at Farm Credit Services of America’s Lincoln office, said the business was happy to help sponsor the Weeping Water program. The $2,000 grant is provided through the company’s Working Here Fund.

“We value the opportunity to support an organization such as Weeping Water Public Schools, which shares FCSAmerica’s passion to serve the next generation of ag producers,” Coleman said.

Weeping Water is one of 64 organizations that have received a Working Here Fund grant this year. Farm Credit Services of America awarded $120,085 to local schools and community groups during the latest grant cycle.

Krystl Knabe is leading the new agricultural education program at Weeping Water, which features several education classes and a FFA chapter. The classes have already drawn interest from multiple students in all grade levels.

Knabe has been in the agricultural education profession for many years. She served as FFA advisor and agricultural education instructor at O’Neill for nearly seven years before becoming state advisor of Nebraska FFA in June 2016.

Knabe said the program will offer diverse content to students to help them learn about various careers in the agriculture industry. The new FFA chapter will also offer students access to agricultural experiences that have not been previously available at Weeping Water.

Several FFA students attended the East Central Region Land Judging Contest this past week. They journeyed to Ithaca to compete at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln Eastern Nebraska Research and Extension Center.