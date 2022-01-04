Weeping Water receives Purple Star School honor

WEEPING WATER – Weeping Water students, teachers and community members earned the school’s latest award this past week when state officials presented a Purple Star School honor.

The Nebraska Department of Education announced Weeping Water was one of six school districts to receive the Purple Star School designation. Other educational systems that received the inaugural Purple Star School honor included Bellevue Public Schools, the Archdiocese of Omaha, Kearney Public Schools, Palmer Public Schools and Palmyra Public Schools.

State officials recognized elementary, middle and high schools in Bellevue, Palmer, Palmyra and Weeping Water. Kearney’s award applies only to Kearney High School, while the Archdiocese of Omaha was honored for St. Matthew School and St. Mary’s School in Bellevue. Both of those buildings have students in grades K-8.

Nebraska lawmakers passed the Purple Star Schools Act this past spring on a 46-0 vote. They wanted to recognize schools that have made a commitment to support military-connected students and families.

In order to become a Purple Star School, school districts must designate a military liaison and maintain a transition program led by students. Districts must offer professional development for school staff related to military-connected students, and they need to build and maintain a dedicated webpage for military-connected students and families.

Districts also have to complete one of the following goals: a) offer a resolution from the school board showing support for military-connected families; b) recognize April as Military Child Month or November as Military Family Appreciation Month; or c) partner with a local military installation to provide opportunities for service members to volunteer at the school.

Schools could then apply to the Nebraska State Board of Education for the designation. State officials reviewed each application before announcing the honorees. Districts can re-apply for the honor each year.

Weeping Water has built a webpage for military families. The site contains information about the school district and has links to several resolutions from the school board.

School board members Adam DeMike, Jason Brack, Brandon Nash, Haley Dehne, Betty Harms, Neil Huskey and Mark Rathe passed a resolution supporting military children and families on Nov. 15. Board members also passed resolutions recognizing April as Military Child Month and November as Military Family Appreciation Month.

School guidance counselor Dawn Bickford is Weeping Water’s military liaison. Bickford has previously been deployed with the Air National Guard. She taught math at Weeping Water from 2000-06 and has been guidance counselor since August 2007.

