Weeping Water recycling event attracts 85 households

WEEPING WATER – Some items were big, some were small, but each made a special event happy for all.
It was last Saturday’s spring electronic recycling event in Weeping Water, sponsored by Keep Cass County Beautiful.
“Approximately 85 households participated,” said Linda Behrns, KCCB executive director. “Both (collection) trucks were completely full.”
In the past seven years, KCCB has collected nearly 100,000 pounds of electronics, large and small appliances and metals from Cass County residents, according to Behrns.
At Saturday’s event by the baseball park, there were 50 cables and cords collected, 23 cellphones and parts, 30 computers, 17 electronic players, three iPads and tablets, eight dish receivers, 21 keyboards, 18 LCD monitors, nine CRT monitors, 27 printers, 28 speakers, three stereos, 20 pieces of small office equipment, 57 televisions, 21 large appliances, 15 small appliances, three water heaters, nine microwaves, 13 vacuums, 30 outdoor equipment and power tools, and many more miscellaneous items, Behrns said.
To recycle electronics helps the environment in many ways, she said.
For example, it helps conserve energy, resources and natural materials, while avoiding air and water pollution, as well as greenhouse gas emissions, caused by manufacturing virgin material.
Recycling also prevents health and environmental threats at home and abroad, extends product lifespans and reduces landfill volumes and costs.
Behrns said that, according to the Environmental Protection Agency, recycling one million laptops saves the energy equivalent to the electricity used by more than 3,500 U.S. homes in a year. For every million cell phones recycled, 35,000 pounds of copper, 772 pounds of silver, 75 pounds of gold and 33 pounds of palladium can be recovered.
It also provides jobs and training in the electronics field.
That’s certainly true with Cross Electronic Recycling, which has long been a partner in these county events, according to Behrns.
“Cross Electronic Recycling, a non-profit organization that provides vocational training and job experiences through the Cross Training Center, supplies the collection trucks and some volunteers for each of our events,” she said.
“Through the training center, individuals learn how to repair, refurbish or tear down electronic products for recycling or reuse.”
KCCB has been fortunate to receive several small yearly waste grants from the Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy to help with some event expenses, she said.
Among those who brought items to the event for recycling was Lori Spohr of Alvo.
“I think it is fantastic,” she said. “Anything we can do to keep items out of the landfill is a worthwhile endeavor.”
Behrns agreed.
“It was a very successful day. We hope to continue offering these recycling events that focus on environmental stewardship, providing opportunities for Cass County residents to conserve resources and prevent potentially toxic materials from entering Nebraska landfills.”