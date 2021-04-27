Weeping Water recycling event attracts 85 households

Recycling also prevents health and environmental threats at home and abroad, extends product lifespans and reduces landfill volumes and costs.

Behrns said that, according to the Environmental Protection Agency, recycling one million laptops saves the energy equivalent to the electricity used by more than 3,500 U.S. homes in a year. For every million cell phones recycled, 35,000 pounds of copper, 772 pounds of silver, 75 pounds of gold and 33 pounds of palladium can be recovered.

It also provides jobs and training in the electronics field.

That’s certainly true with Cross Electronic Recycling, which has long been a partner in these county events, according to Behrns.

“Cross Electronic Recycling, a non-profit organization that provides vocational training and job experiences through the Cross Training Center, supplies the collection trucks and some volunteers for each of our events,” she said.

“Through the training center, individuals learn how to repair, refurbish or tear down electronic products for recycling or reuse.”

KCCB has been fortunate to receive several small yearly waste grants from the Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy to help with some event expenses, she said.