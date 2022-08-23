 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Weeping Water resident named to high position in NEGOP

meg kallina

Weeping Water resident Meg Kallina, shown here when she was owner of the town's Tribal Cafe, was named Tuesday as the new communications director for the Nebraska Republican Party.

 File Photo/The Journal

LINCOLN – Meg Kallina, who lives with her family on a small farm near Weeping Water, has built up an impressive resume over the years.

That resume just got bigger this week.

The Nebraska Republican Party on Tuesday appointed Kallina to be its new communications director.

A native Nebraskan who grew up in the Sandhills, Kallina is a wife, mother, small business owner, leadership coach, and a veteran of the U.S. Air Force.

NEGOP Chairman Eric Underwood said Kallina will bring to the table her military and civilian professional expertise with more than seven years of active-duty military experience in leadership and Air Force Intelligence/Cyber and Space Command, as well as seven years as a community business leader.

“Meg’s degree in marketing will be valuable to assist the NEGOP in connecting members throughout the state with the executive and political teams, relationship building, as well sharing the NEGOP vision,” Underwood said. “Meg is passionate about people, this state, and her country.”

