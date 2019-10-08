WEEPING WATER – Weeping Water residents will have more books to read thanks to a recent donation from a community-service group.
Modern Woodmen of America members donated reading materials to the Weeping Water Public Library. The donation will help bolster the library’s large selection of books.
“We’re so happy to support our community in this way,” Modern Woodmen of America Weeping Water Chapter Coordinator Diane Wade said. “Events like this give our members an opportunity to make a difference.”
The group gave the library a wide selection of books. Many of the new titles are geared for younger children, but others are for older children and adults.
Weeping Water Public Library is located in downtown Weeping Water at 101 West Eldora Avenue. Aimee Morlan serves as library director and Chris Lawrence and Joyce Clark are staff members. April Cover, Sharon Crosby, Cindy Spilinek, Renee Thakur and Susan Smith are members of the library board.