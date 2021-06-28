Weeping Water residents enjoy Limestone Days

WEEPING WATER – Weeping Water residents unpacked smiles and laughter on Saturday during one of the biggest community festivals of the year.
Hundreds of people gathered in town for the annual Limestone Days celebration. They took part in a wide array of activities in city limits throughout the day. Events began early Saturday morning and ended with a street dance and fireworks at night.
Revitalization Association of Weeping Water representative Mike Kindle said people were happy about being able to enjoy Limestone Days again this year. Festival organizers were forced to cancel all of the 2020 activities due to the coronavirus pandemic. He told a crowd at a gazebo dedication ceremony that it was shaping up to be a good day.
“There is a full day of activities planned,” Kindle said. “I know everyone is looking forward to enjoying them.”
One of the largest events of Saturday was the annual parade at 10 a.m. People stood on the sidewalk and sat in chairs on both sides of Eldora Avenue. Participants began the parade near the school building and traveled north to the main crowd. The parade route stretched for several blocks along Eldora Avenue before wrapping up.
The parade featured entries from both Cass and Otoe counties. Renee Thakur served as grand marshal of the event. Festival organizers wanted to honor her for her many years of volunteerism in Cass County and the surrounding area.
Thakur received the Outstanding Adult Volunteer Award from Nebraska 4-H officials earlier this year. She has helped with school enrichment and 4-H workshops in Cass County and sewing workshops in Johnson and Pawnee counties. She has also volunteered her time for many exhibits and shows at the Cass County Fair and Nebraska State Fair.
Thakur has led the Weeping Water Whiz Kidz 4-H Club for many years. She rode in a car as grand marshal at the beginning of the parade, and she then sat with Weeping Water Whiz Kidz members on a float near the end of the event.
Local residents also honored members of the Weeping Water girls basketball team in the parade. The Indians earned the program’s first state championship in March.
Bike races took place on Eldora Avenue after the parade. Dozens of children competed to win a series of prizes in many age divisions. Several local businesses donated new bicycles for first-place winners of the races.
Other activities that took place throughout the day included a five-kilometer run, fishing contest, kayak races, craft show, gazebo dedication ceremony, horseshoe tournament, washer tournament, barbecue dinner, dodgeball contest, street dance and fireworks show. Many businesses and museums also opened their doors to visitors for Limestone Days.