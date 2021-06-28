Weeping Water residents enjoy Limestone Days

WEEPING WATER – Weeping Water residents unpacked smiles and laughter on Saturday during one of the biggest community festivals of the year.

Hundreds of people gathered in town for the annual Limestone Days celebration. They took part in a wide array of activities in city limits throughout the day. Events began early Saturday morning and ended with a street dance and fireworks at night.

Revitalization Association of Weeping Water representative Mike Kindle said people were happy about being able to enjoy Limestone Days again this year. Festival organizers were forced to cancel all of the 2020 activities due to the coronavirus pandemic. He told a crowd at a gazebo dedication ceremony that it was shaping up to be a good day.

“There is a full day of activities planned,” Kindle said. “I know everyone is looking forward to enjoying them.”

One of the largest events of Saturday was the annual parade at 10 a.m. People stood on the sidewalk and sat in chairs on both sides of Eldora Avenue. Participants began the parade near the school building and traveled north to the main crowd. The parade route stretched for several blocks along Eldora Avenue before wrapping up.