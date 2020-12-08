Weeping Water Road on state's repair list

WEEPING WATER – The western entry road into Weeping Water is on the state’s repair list.

The project involves approximately 1.77 miles of Nebraska Spur 13-K, also known as Weeping Water Road, starting at its junction with Nebraska Highway 50 and extending east to the west corporate limits of Weeping Water.

Proposed improvements would consist of resurfacing, concrete pavement repairs, widening the existing roadway and a bridge replacement, according to Sarah Soula, external affairs manager for the Nebraska Department of Transportation.

“The current estimated cost is approximately $3.5 million and would derive from federal and state funds,” she said.

Construction for the project could begin as early as spring of 2022 and be completed by that winter, according to Soula.

The resurfacing portion would be constructed under traffic with lane closures controlled by appropriate traffic control devices and practices; however, the bridge construction, pavement reconstruction and pavement widening segment of this proposed project would not be constructed under traffic.

A designated detour would be provided utilizing Hwy. 50, Nebraska Highway 1, 132nd Street and East Eldora Avenue, Soula said.

“The detour is not expected to change at this time,” she said.

