Weeping Water school board candidate expresses views

Doug Meyer

Why are you running for the Weeping Water School Board?

I am running for the Weeping Water School Board to help Weeping Water Public Schools to continue to provide the excellent education for its students, along with having a rural presence on the board to represent the district.

What are two main issues facing the school district and how would you address them?

Outside perception of the Weeping Water School District is often negative. That negativity is not warranted considering the accomplishments of students in regards to academic testing and those moving on to two- and four-year colleges.

Weeping Water must do a better job of educating the members and taxpayers in the district on its students’ success at Weeping Water and the high participation rates compared to other districts in many extracurricular activities.

Enrollment growth at Weeping Water has been stagnant. The district is primed for growth with a facility that can accommodate more students than it currently has and the class sizes that many Cass County residents prefer.

Are there ways to reduce expenses without compromising quality education for the students and how would you pursue those ways?

Weeping Water from a facility standpoint may very well be in the best position of any public school in Cass County. Its facilities have been recently updated, are excellent, and the bond to build them has proven to have been done at a great time allowing for a low-cost bond for the district compared to its peers who face steep financial challenges in regards to facilities going forward.

This advantage will allow Weeping Water to focus on challenges regarding state funding without having to worry about classroom availability and basic facility needs to accommodate future growth. Continuing to be adaptable and flexible financially with eyes on future funding challenges will be key. It’s important for any school district. This is done by keeping long term views always in mind.