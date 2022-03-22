Weeping Water scouts earn prestigious honor

WEEPING WATER – Jacob Cover and Robert Nietfeld reached the pinnacle of their scouting professions Sunday afternoon when they were publicly recognized as Eagle Scouts.

Cover and Nietfeld participated in Eagle Scout Court of Honor ceremonies at Weeping Water United Methodist Church. People from across southeast Nebraska came to the church to watch the event.

Cover became the fifth member of his family to attain the rank of Eagle Scout. His grandfather Bill Cover, father Charlie Cover, brother Matt Cover and uncle Will Cover have also achieved the feat in the Boy Scouts program.

U.S. Navy Retired Rear Admiral Jim Partington was the keynote speaker for the event. He said Eagle Scouts display noteworthy planning and preparation skills and often become valuable leaders in their career fields.

“Eagle Scouts are individuals with strong character,” Partington said. “These traits, going forward, will help them in everything they do.”

Partington shared statistics about the number of astronauts and military professionals who were Eagle Scouts. He said many business leaders and community mentors also had the Eagle Scout title on their resumes.

“It’s an exceptionally reliable indicator of success,” Partington said.

Students who wish to become Eagle Scouts must complete a lengthy list of requirements before they turn 18 years old. They must be active in their local troop for at least six months as a Life Scout and must earn a minimum of 21 merit badges, including 13 badges that are mandatory.

The list of mandatory badges includes first aid, community citizenship, national citizenship, global citizenship, communication, cooking, personal fitness, emergency preparedness, environmental science, personal management, swimming/hiking/cycling, camping and family life.

Potential Eagle Scouts must serve in a position of responsibility in their troop for at least six months and must have participated in a Scoutmaster conference. They must also demonstrate that they have followed the 12 bylaws of the Scout Oath and have been approved by an Eagle Scout Board of Review.

Cover joined the Tiger Cubs program in first grade and quickly progressed through the ranks. He has earned 38 merit badges, three Eagle palms and several national outdoor awards. He is currently a senior patrol leader for Troop 220 of Weeping Water.

Cover’s Eagle Scout project involved organizing the installation of 200 feet of silver hand railing at Weeping Water Cemetery. Much of the railing leads up a steep stairway on the south end of the cemetery. The project took 250 man-hours to complete.

Cover said he enjoyed spending time with fellow troop members at various community events, trips and projects. He encouraged younger Boy Scouts to continue to strive for their goals in all of their activities. He felt that level of commitment would keep the Eagle Scout tradition going in Weeping Water.

“I was not the first Eagle Scout in Troop 220 and I will not be the last,” Cover said.

There have been 22 people from Weeping Water’s troop who have earned the rank of Eagle Scout since 1948. Charles Wallick, Donald Gray, Rudy Stratton, Jerry Stone and James Ambler became the first local Eagle Scouts in 1948.

Dallas Wade, Wyman Mather, Tom Svoboda, William Cover II, Charlie Cover, Ryan Cunningham, Andrew Murphy, Drew Wiles, Ethan Gallagher, Nietfeld, Jon Hansen, Jonathan Pratt, Nathan Kelsay, Matt Cover, Noah Hammons and Rhett Jennings have also accomplished the feat.

Charlie and April Cover presented the new Eagle Scout with a pin and ceremonial handkerchief. Jacob Cover also presented mentor pins to people who had helped him on his journey.

Nietfeld earned his Eagle Scout badge in 2016 but had never taken part in an official Court of Honor ceremony. His mother Peggy Nietfeld presented him with his Eagle Scout items. He then spoke about each of his mentors at the end of the ceremony.

