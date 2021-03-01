Weeping Water secures state cheerleading honors

GRAND ISLAND – Weeping Water cheerleaders gained a state-level reward for their teamwork and talent with a top finish at the biggest contest of the year.

The Indians captured third place in the Class D Non-Tumbling Division at the Nebraska State Cheer and Dance Championships. Weeping Water produced a team score of 80.00 points with their cheerleading routine for judges. Students traveled to the Heartland Events Center in Grand Island for the contest.

Cheer and dance teams normally take part in the state meet on the same two days, but the coronavirus pandemic caused Nebraska Coaches Association officials to stretch the event to four days this year. Weeping Water and other Class D cheer squads showcased their talents in front of a statewide audience on Feb. 20.

Weeping Water’s routine featured a mixture of cheers and formations in their red-and-white uniforms. Two teenagers waved Weeping Water school flags during one portion of the presentation, and students incorporated their school colors into other segments of the routine.

Weeping Water earned bronze medals in a division that featured ten schools. North Platte St. Patrick’s won the state title with a score of 86.50 points. Kimball captured second place with a mark of 83.00.