Weeping Water secures state cheerleading honors
Weeping Water secures state cheerleading honors

Weeping Water cheer team state photo

Weeping Water cheer team members earned third place in the Class D Non-Tumbling Division at the Nebraska State Cheer and Dance Championships on Feb. 20. Front row from left, Katie Meyer, Rebecca Adams, Reagan Aronson and Brooklyn Ahrens; second row, Amanda Smith, Ella Cave, Sammi Burch, Emily Ridge, Blake Henderson and Jillian Rathe.

 Brent Hardin

GRAND ISLAND – Weeping Water cheerleaders gained a state-level reward for their teamwork and talent with a top finish at the biggest contest of the year.

The Indians captured third place in the Class D Non-Tumbling Division at the Nebraska State Cheer and Dance Championships. Weeping Water produced a team score of 80.00 points with their cheerleading routine for judges. Students traveled to the Heartland Events Center in Grand Island for the contest.

Cheer and dance teams normally take part in the state meet on the same two days, but the coronavirus pandemic caused Nebraska Coaches Association officials to stretch the event to four days this year. Weeping Water and other Class D cheer squads showcased their talents in front of a statewide audience on Feb. 20.

Weeping Water’s routine featured a mixture of cheers and formations in their red-and-white uniforms. Two teenagers waved Weeping Water school flags during one portion of the presentation, and students incorporated their school colors into other segments of the routine.

Weeping Water earned bronze medals in a division that featured ten schools. North Platte St. Patrick’s won the state title with a score of 86.50 points. Kimball captured second place with a mark of 83.00.

The Indians continued the program’s strong tradition at the state meet. Weeping Water finished second in the Class C-2 Non-Tumbling Division in 2014 and won state championships in the Class C-2 Sideline Division in both 2015 and 2016. The Indians earned third place in the Class C-2 Non-Tumbling Division in 2015 and the Class C-2 Sideline Division in 2018.

Members of this year’s team include Katie Meyer, Rebecca Adams, Reagan Aronson, Brooklyn Ahrens, Amanda Smith, Ella Cave, Sammi Burch, Emily Ridge, Blake Henderson and Jillian Rathe. They have performed throughout the season at Weeping Water activities such as football, volleyball, basketball and school pep rallies.

Class D Non-Tumbling Division Results

North Platte St. Patrick’s 86.50, Kimball 83.00, Weeping Water 80.00, Archbishop Bergan 67.00, Arapahoe 65.50, Southern 65.00, Meridian 63.00, Amherst 61.50, South Platte 55.00, Hitchcock County 51.50

