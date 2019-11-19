WEEPING WATER - Exciting things could be in store for Weeping Water in the future.
“Weeping Water has a lot of potential,” said Pat Joyner, a local volunteer.
Weeping Water, according to Joyner, is now a member of the Nebraska Main Street Network, part of a national organization that for 40-plus years has helped hundreds of communities reinvigorate their downtowns.
Joyner, who formerly worked as a project manager for Plattsmouth’s Main Street Association, spoke at Monday’s Weeping Water Chamber of Commerce luncheon on how such a program focusing on citizen involvement helps particularly smaller communities.
Various committees working together are created with each dealing with a specific aspect on how to improve the community.
One of these committees focuses on economic development.
You have free articles remaining.
“This is very important for Weeping Water,” said Joyner, mentioning many vacant buildings downtown. “You need businesses to bring more people into town. You need to provide things that people are looking for.”
Along with that comes the promotion of the community and its new businesses, the duties of another committee, she added.
Weeping Water has already started what Joyner described as a first step by going door-to-door seeking public input in 10-question surveys on the future needs of downtown.
A town meeting with staff from the state organization is scheduled in the near future. The Nebraska Main Street Network, based in Lincoln, has many communities under its wings that are seeking to improve their Main Street areas. These communities include Cozad, Hastings, Kearney, Lexington, Minden, North Platte, Schuyler and York, besides Weeping Water.
Perhaps most importantly, Joyner told the audience, is keeping the right frame of mind going at all times. After all, results may not come all at once, she said.
“It takes a positive attitude, a we-can-do-it attitude,”she said.