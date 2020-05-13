Weeping Water seniors receive prestigious award

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

WEEPING WATER – Peyton Barrett and Avery Heath have made positive marks on Weeping Water High School with major accomplishments in many activities.

The seniors added a noteworthy achievement to their resumes this spring with one of the district’s top honors.

Barrett and Heath were named recipients of the 2019-20 Lt. James E. Moore Memorial Trophy. The presentation took place Thursday afternoon in front of a large trophy case highlighting Moore’s life. Weeping Water officials give the award to two seniors each year in memory of the Weeping Water alum.

Moore was a role model for younger children in the areas of academics and athletics when he attended Weeping Water. He graduated from high school on May 25, 1961, and later served the country in the Vietnam War.

Moore traveled to Vietnam with the U.S. Army and was promoted to the rank of First Lieutenant for his military work. He was killed in South Vietnam on March 25, 1968.

Weeping Water officials soon established the Lt. James E. Moore Memorial Trophy to honor him. The award recognizes one girl and one boy from the current year’s graduating senior class. The two students are honored for being positive role models in many areas of high school and community life.