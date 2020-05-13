Weeping Water seniors receive prestigious award

WEEPING WATER – Peyton Barrett and Avery Heath have made positive marks on Weeping Water High School with major accomplishments in many activities.
The seniors added a noteworthy achievement to their resumes this spring with one of the district’s top honors.
Barrett and Heath were named recipients of the 2019-20 Lt. James E. Moore Memorial Trophy. The presentation took place Thursday afternoon in front of a large trophy case highlighting Moore’s life. Weeping Water officials give the award to two seniors each year in memory of the Weeping Water alum.
Moore was a role model for younger children in the areas of academics and athletics when he attended Weeping Water. He graduated from high school on May 25, 1961, and later served the country in the Vietnam War.
Moore traveled to Vietnam with the U.S. Army and was promoted to the rank of First Lieutenant for his military work. He was killed in South Vietnam on March 25, 1968.
Weeping Water officials soon established the Lt. James E. Moore Memorial Trophy to honor him. The award recognizes one girl and one boy from the current year’s graduating senior class. The two students are honored for being positive role models in many areas of high school and community life.
Barrett was the female recipient for the Class of 2020. She was on the Silver Honor Roll numerous times for her academic achievements and earned the WWPS Outstanding Achievement Award in both accounting and calculus. She is a Nebraska School Activities Association Academic All-State Award recipient, and she has captured many local and conference honors for her classroom work.
Barrett earned letters in volleyball, basketball and cheerleading and served as secretary of the school’s National Honor Society chapter. She finished her volleyball career with the most digs in school history (1,057). She also scored more than 1,000 points during her time on the basketball court.
Barrett earned a Local School Award in the statewide NSAA Believers & Achievers program for her school and community accomplishments. She competed on Weeping Water’s city softball team and took part in several community service activities.
Heath was the male recipient for the Class of 2020. He was on the Gold Honor Roll numerous times for his academic achievements and earned the WWPS Outstanding Achievement Award in calculus. He is a Nebraska School Activities Association Academic All-State Award recipient, and he has earned multiple local and conference honors for his classroom work.
Heath collected the 12-Sport Athlete Award at Weeping Water for participating in three sports all four years of high school. He earned letters in football, basketball, track and field and choir, and he served as treasurer of the school’s National Honor Society chapter.
Heath served as secretary of the school’s Future Business Leaders of America chapter and took part in the all-school musical and Big PAL mentorship program. He earned a Local School Award in the statewide NSAA Believers & Achievers program for his school and community accomplishments.
Heath was a member of Leo Club and the Weeping Water Student Advisory Board and earned awards at the Peru State Math Day competition. He took part in Cornhusker Boys State last summer and has been an official for youth football and baseball games.
