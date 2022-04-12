Weeping Water Spur improvements have begun

WEEPING WATER – Work began last week on repairing the so-called Weeping Water Spur, a project that will improve approximately 1.88 miles of Nebraska Spur 13-K, including the reconstruction of a bridge over a small tributary.

The project starts at the junction of Nebraska Highway 50 and S13K and extends east to the west corporate limits of Weeping Water.

The need for this project is based on the current condition of the existing roadway and bridge, according to the Nebraska Department of Transportation, which is overseeing the work.

The planned improvements will consist of resurfacing, concrete pavement repairs and widening the existing roadway. Additional work will include bridge replacement, a grade raise at the bridge which will require removal and replacement of the adjacent pavement, grading, culvert work and guardrail removal and replacement, the NDOT said.

The entire project should be completed late this fall.

Currently, a pilot car is leading traffic on the Weeping Water side of the project to a gravel road by the Dollar General store.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.