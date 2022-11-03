Weeping Water student sings at state tournament

LINCOLN – Samantha Hall has created memorable music with her voice throughout her time at Weeping Water Public Schools.

She delivered the latest notable moment of her singing career Wednesday morning at the state volleyball tournament.

Hall sang the national anthem in front of hundreds of people at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln. She took center stage on one of the courts before the first match and delivered her performance. Athletes, fans, coaches, referees and others inside the building listened to her throughout the song.

The Weeping Water junior said Thursday that she was happy to have an opportunity to sing at a state championship event.

“It was definitely nerve-racking, but it was such an honor to be able to go and sing at state volleyball,” Hall said.

Director Kim Hammer said she was proud of Hall for her vocal work. Hammer told her about the national anthem selection process and encouraged her to audition. Nebraska School Activities Association officials were impressed with Hall’s performance and asked her to travel to Lincoln for the state volleyball tournament.

“It is a great honor,” Hammer said. “There were over 200 auditions and 30 soloists/groups were selected.”

Hall discovered that she was one of the recipients of the honor in late October. She said she was grateful to have been picked.

“I was extremely excited when I found out about my selection,” Hall said. “I wasn’t really expecting it, so it made finding out that much more surreal.”

Hall has participated in many musical activities at Weeping Water. She has taken part in both band and choir concerts and has performed at the University of Nebraska-Omaha BOCH Festival. She earned Division I ratings for her vocal talents in mixed octet and mixed duet performances at last spring’s district contest. She also earned a Division I rating on her tenor saxophone solo at districts.

Hall said singing is something that gives her a great deal of joy. She was able to share those positive feelings with hundreds of other people during her state volleyball solo.

“I enjoy the freedom that singing has to offer,” Hall said. “It’s a way to express myself and relax. Singing and music have always been things that I have been passionate about.”