You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Weeping Water student wins writing award
View Comments

Weeping Water student wins writing award

{{featured_button_text}}
Weeping Water Public Schools

PAPILLION – A Weeping Water student used his writing skills to start a nest egg for college this spring.

Landon Fulton was a second-place winner in the Nebraska Educational Savings Trust’s (NEST) “Why I Want to Go to College” writing contest. The Nebraska State Treasurer’s Office and the Omaha Storm Chasers baseball organization co-sponsored the annual contest this year. They announced winners of the contest on May 13.

Organizers asked students to reflect on the value of education and what they hope to achieve by attending college in their submitted essays. The contest was open to all seventh and eighth graders in Nebraska.

Judges selected three winners from each of Nebraska’s three U.S. Congressional Districts. All nine winners earned contributions to NEST 529 college savings accounts. Each first-place recipient gained a $2,000 NEST account and the second-place winners each earned $1,000 NEST accounts. Third-place students received $500 NEST accounts.

Midland University faculty and students judged this year’s entries. They evaluated each essay on how well it followed the required topic of education. Students had to limit their essays to 750 words and had to type them on 8.5-by-11-inch paper. They also had to include a required cover sheet with their submission.

Fulton earned second place in District 1 with his entry. He is a Nehawka resident and takes junior high classes at Weeping Water.

All nine winners are tentatively scheduled to be honored prior to a future Omaha Storm Chasers baseball game this summer. The celebration will take place at Werner Park.

The following list of student winners includes their school districts and hometowns.

2020 NEST Award Winners

First Place

District 1: Olivia Wray, Scott Middle School, Lincoln

District 2: Alexander Watson, Platteview Junior High School, Springfield

District 3: Tanner Thramer, Giltner Public Schools, Giltner

Second Place

District 1: Landon Fulton, Weeping Water Public Schools, Nehawka

District 2: Owen Stehlik, Platteview Junior High School, Springfield

District 3: Reece Mlady, Blue Hill Community Schools, Ayr

Third Place

District 1: Jonathan Ryan, Ryan Christian Academy Home School, Lincoln

District 2: Autumn Hines, Platteview Junior High School, Springfield

District 3: Reagan Pelster, Wallace Public Schools, Wallace

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News