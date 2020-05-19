Weeping Water student wins writing award

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

PAPILLION – A Weeping Water student used his writing skills to start a nest egg for college this spring.

Landon Fulton was a second-place winner in the Nebraska Educational Savings Trust’s (NEST) “Why I Want to Go to College” writing contest. The Nebraska State Treasurer’s Office and the Omaha Storm Chasers baseball organization co-sponsored the annual contest this year. They announced winners of the contest on May 13.

Organizers asked students to reflect on the value of education and what they hope to achieve by attending college in their submitted essays. The contest was open to all seventh and eighth graders in Nebraska.

Judges selected three winners from each of Nebraska’s three U.S. Congressional Districts. All nine winners earned contributions to NEST 529 college savings accounts. Each first-place recipient gained a $2,000 NEST account and the second-place winners each earned $1,000 NEST accounts. Third-place students received $500 NEST accounts.

Midland University faculty and students judged this year’s entries. They evaluated each essay on how well it followed the required topic of education. Students had to limit their essays to 750 words and had to type them on 8.5-by-11-inch paper. They also had to include a required cover sheet with their submission.