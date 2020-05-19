Weeping Water student wins writing award

PAPILLION – A Weeping Water student used his writing skills to start a nest egg for college this spring.
Landon Fulton was a second-place winner in the Nebraska Educational Savings Trust’s (NEST) “Why I Want to Go to College” writing contest. The Nebraska State Treasurer’s Office and the Omaha Storm Chasers baseball organization co-sponsored the annual contest this year. They announced winners of the contest on May 13.
Organizers asked students to reflect on the value of education and what they hope to achieve by attending college in their submitted essays. The contest was open to all seventh and eighth graders in Nebraska.
Judges selected three winners from each of Nebraska’s three U.S. Congressional Districts. All nine winners earned contributions to NEST 529 college savings accounts. Each first-place recipient gained a $2,000 NEST account and the second-place winners each earned $1,000 NEST accounts. Third-place students received $500 NEST accounts.
Midland University faculty and students judged this year’s entries. They evaluated each essay on how well it followed the required topic of education. Students had to limit their essays to 750 words and had to type them on 8.5-by-11-inch paper. They also had to include a required cover sheet with their submission.
Fulton earned second place in District 1 with his entry. He is a Nehawka resident and takes junior high classes at Weeping Water.
All nine winners are tentatively scheduled to be honored prior to a future Omaha Storm Chasers baseball game this summer. The celebration will take place at Werner Park.
The following list of student winners includes their school districts and hometowns.
2020 NEST Award Winners
First Place
District 1: Olivia Wray, Scott Middle School, Lincoln
District 2: Alexander Watson, Platteview Junior High School, Springfield
District 3: Tanner Thramer, Giltner Public Schools, Giltner
Second Place
District 1: Landon Fulton, Weeping Water Public Schools, Nehawka
District 2: Owen Stehlik, Platteview Junior High School, Springfield
District 3: Reece Mlady, Blue Hill Community Schools, Ayr
Third Place
District 1: Jonathan Ryan, Ryan Christian Academy Home School, Lincoln
District 2: Autumn Hines, Platteview Junior High School, Springfield
District 3: Reagan Pelster, Wallace Public Schools, Wallace
