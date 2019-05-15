WEEPING WATER – Weeping Water students saw their dreams of owning a diploma turn into reality Saturday during the district’s graduation ceremony.
Twenty-two members of the Class of 2019 participated in commencement exercises at Weeping Water Activities Center. A large number of area residents watched graduates reach the exclamation point of their Weeping Water High School careers.
Weeping Water Junior/Senior High School Principal Gary Wockenfuss told the crowd he was excited to see students achieve their goals. He said the day was one of the highlights of the school year because it marked a time of celebration and happiness.
“It is a great day to be a Weeping Water Indians,” Wockenfuss said.
Wockenfuss told the crowd the Class of 2019 had earned more than $131,000 in scholarships. Class members are planning to continue their education at a variety of colleges, universities and trade schools.
Seniors Ryan Smith and Cory Groleau delivered the keynote addresses. Both earned summa cum laude honors for achieving cumulative grade point averages between 3.98 and 4.00. Smith and Groleau were members of National Honor Society and took part in many extracurricular activities at Weeping Water.
Smith told the crowd the Class of 2019 included many graduates who were capable of extraordinary things. He said the class roster featured people who would make positive impacts in all types of careers and communities.
“What we have here is something very special,” Smith said. “Weeping Water has some of the most talented people I will ever see in my life.”
Smith said he felt the Class of 2019 had been successful because members had always strived to do well in their tasks. That list of accomplishments included academics, fine arts, sports and community-service projects.
Groleau told his classmates he was grateful for the close-knit nature of the 2019 group. He said students had supported each other in many ways through the highs and lows of their K-12 careers.
“I want to thank my classmates,” Groleau said. “You guys are like a second family to me.”
Wockenfuss also honored foreign-exchange student Raphael Kirchmayr, who came to the United States this year from Austria. Kirchmayr participated in many sports and fine arts activities at Weeping Water and made many friends at the school.
Wockenfuss presented Kirchmayr with a certificate of appreciation. He then watched Kirchmayr deliver a short speech in front of the audience.
“This past year Weeping Water was blessed with a young man named Raphael Kirchmayr,” Wockenfuss said. “He impacted our school in a positive way.”
The graduation ceremony continued with a performance of “I Am Still Your Dreamer” by the WWHS mixed chorus. Audience members watched a graduation video and took part in a parent appreciation ceremony. Class members then received their diplomas on stage.
Alexis Ahrens, Hailey Alt, Colton Austin, Andrew Batalden, Jordyn Douglas-Bergmann, Lucas Clark, Cory Dayton Jr., Taylor Essary, Danielle Fouts, Dawson Garner, Groleau, Shayden Jones, Nathan Kelsay, Allanna Lackore, Brianna Lawson, David Meredith, Connor Morlan, Slater Mozena, Lucas Patton, Smith, Sadie Williams and Seth Williams were class members.
Douglas-Bergmann, Groleau, Lawson, Meredith, Mozena, Smith and Sadie Williams were National Honor Society members. Ahrens, Douglas-Bergmann, Essary, Fouts, Groleau, Lackore, Lawson, Meredith, Mozena, Patton and Smith all wore Red Cross Honor Cords for their work with local blood drives.