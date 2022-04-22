Weeping Water students compose top notes at districts

TECUMSEH – Weeping Water students climbed to the top of their musical mountains Thursday during district performances at Johnson County Central.

The Indians traveled to Tecumseh to take part in the District I Class D Contest. They joined students from across the area for a full day of musical action. Students took part in vocal and instrumental performances in classrooms and auditoriums on the JCC campus.

Weeping Water teacher Kim Hammer said she, Kevin White and Betty Colbert were happy with the school’s results from the day. Hammer teaches vocal music, White leads the instrumental music program and Colbert serves as piano accompanist at Weeping Water.

District judges listened to each performance at the contest. All solos and small ensembles were evaluated by one judge. A three-person panel of judges listened to the large-group ensembles at JCC.

Judges gave each student or group a ranking after their performance. They could give rankings of Division I (superior), Division II (excellent), Division III (good), Division IV (below average) or Division V (poor). They evaluated students on the performance elements of tone, intonation, precision, technique, facility, balance, expression/interpretation, diction and other factors such as choice of music, stage presence and energy.

In addition to presenting individual ratings to students, judges could also honor teenagers with Nebraska School Activities Association (NSAA) District Music Outstanding Performance or Honorable Mention awards. They presented these awards to students and groups who they felt gave the best musical efforts of the day.

Weeping Water junior Matt Cover earned an Outstanding Performance Award from judges for his vocal solo. He received a superior score for his song.

Weeping Water choir students pocketed eight superior rankings at districts for their solos, duets and ensembles. The Weeping Water band program earned four superior rankings for their solos and ensembles.

Weeping Water Vocal Results

Mixed Chorus – Superior

Girls Ensemble – Superior

Mixed Octet – Superior (Josie Cave, Samantha Hall, Sammi Burch, Katie Meyer, Matt Cover, Berenger Leonard, Brennan DeMike, Carter Mogensen)

Boys Ensemble – Excellent

Mixed Duet – Superior (Sammi Burch, Berenger Leonard)

Mixed Duet – Superior (Samantha Hall, Matt Cover)

Vocal Solo – Superior and NSAA Outstanding Performance Award (Matt Cover)

Vocal Solo – Superior (Brennan DeMike)

Vocal Solo – Superior (Sammi Burch)

Vocal Solo – Superior (Noah Morlan)

Vocal Solo – Excellent (Samantha Hall)

Weeping Water Instrumental Results

Concert Band – Superior

Flute Solo – Superior (Cassie Herrick)

Clarinet Solo – Superior (Samantha Hammons)

Tenor Saxophone Solo – Superior (Samantha Hall)

