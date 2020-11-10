Weeping Water students create musical memories

WEEPING WATER – Cascades of notes swept through Weeping Water Activities Center on Monday night during the school’s annual fall band and choir concert.
Students in grades 6-12 followed coronavirus protocols during the 60-minute concert. Members of the band sat in chairs that were spread out on one side of the gym, and each of the three choirs performed in a different spot in the building. Sixth-grade students sang on the walking track, junior high musicians performed in the bleachers and senior high choir members sang on risers set up on the gym floor.
Multiple students were missing from each group due to coronavirus quarantines. The band featured 12 students instead of its original 19-person size, and approximately 25 percent of the senior high choir members were unable to perform. Several students were also missing from the two younger choirs.
The concert had originally been scheduled to take place Oct. 20, but it was postponed due to a large number of quarantined students at that time. Several selections from the choirs were Halloween-related songs due to the originally-scheduled date.
Sixth-grade students sang “Riversong,” “A Dark and Stormy Night,” “A Musical Pun-ology” and “Didn’t My Lord Deliver Daniel” at the concert.
Junior high choir members sang “Seize the Day,” “A Distant Shore” and “Yonder Come Day” for the crowd. Senior high musicians sang “Blades of Grass and Pure White Stones,” “Forest Shadows” and “I Will Sing You the Stars.”
Weeping Water band students presented three selections for the audience. The group began with “Armed Forces Salute” and “Shenandoah” and concluded with the popular concert march entitled “Americans We.”
All of the choir and band groups performed together at the end of the evening. They remained in their designated spots in the gym while they presented “America the Beautiful.”
Sixth-grade choir students include Brooke Baier, Tristan Baxter, Jaelis Brito-Diaz, Adalee DeMike, Josey Dieter, Beau Flanagan, Azrael Good, Riley Halderman, Abigail Hanneman, Kyleena Parnell, Hailee Rineer, Chloe Spangler, Keegan Wipf-Dieter and Annibel Zaloudek.
Junior high choir members include Tucker Bickford, Kallie Brack, Taylor Brack, Jacob Cover, Abbey Crowley, Myles Dowling, Holden Essary, Landon Fulton, Ryan Gerloff, Talon Gilfert, Luke Harms, Mary Hohn, Vincent Karstens, Davin Leech, Brinkley McAdams, Nevaeh McAfee, Kaylea McCaulley, Gus McGill, Clara Meyer, Kalison Miller, Katie Mogensen, Bridget Murdoch, Jaden Nutter, Denise Reiman, Skylar Reiman, John Ridge, Jesalynn Ridnour, Isabel Sabala, Kaitlin Sheehan, Anna Stackpole, Haylee Stackpole and Caelen Wipf.
Senior high choir students include Becca Adams, Brooklyn Ahrens, Reagan Aronson, Addi Bickford, Kiera Brack, Sammi Burch, Josie Cave, Matt Cover, Brennan DeMike, Liz Diede, Cole Essary, Jack Flanagan, Samantha Hall, Shayna Hanson-Hoffman, Liz Harder, Lauren Harms, Blake Henderson, Berenger Leonard, Luke Meredith, Riley Messer, Katie Meyer, Carter Mogensen, Noah Morlan, Jeremy Nehring, Levi Neumeister, Brooklyn Rathe, Jillian Rathe, Emily Ridge, Amanda Smith, LillyAnn Stanley, Kayden Tummons, Logan Tummons and Reba Wilson.
High school band members include Noah Morlan (flute), Kila Good (clarinet), Sam Hammons (clarinet), Amanda Smith (clarinet), Noah Hammons (alto saxophone), Luke Meredith (alto saxophone), Seth Meredith (alto saxophone), Zack Smith (alto saxophone), Carter Mogensen (tenor saxophone), Jordan Beardsley (trumpet), Matt Cover (trumpet), Treva Wright (trumpet), Logan Tummons (trumpet), Liz Dean (French horn), AnnaBell Murphy (trombone), Jackson Flanagan (baritone), Jason Burch (tuba), Grace Cave (percussion) and Taylor Miller (percussion).
