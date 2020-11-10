Weeping Water students create musical memories

WEEPING WATER – Cascades of notes swept through Weeping Water Activities Center on Monday night during the school’s annual fall band and choir concert.

Students in grades 6-12 followed coronavirus protocols during the 60-minute concert. Members of the band sat in chairs that were spread out on one side of the gym, and each of the three choirs performed in a different spot in the building. Sixth-grade students sang on the walking track, junior high musicians performed in the bleachers and senior high choir members sang on risers set up on the gym floor.

Multiple students were missing from each group due to coronavirus quarantines. The band featured 12 students instead of its original 19-person size, and approximately 25 percent of the senior high choir members were unable to perform. Several students were also missing from the two younger choirs.

The concert had originally been scheduled to take place Oct. 20, but it was postponed due to a large number of quarantined students at that time. Several selections from the choirs were Halloween-related songs due to the originally-scheduled date.

Sixth-grade students sang “Riversong,” “A Dark and Stormy Night,” “A Musical Pun-ology” and “Didn’t My Lord Deliver Daniel” at the concert.