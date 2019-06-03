WEEPING WATER – Brianna Lawson and Ryan Smith have both compiled noteworthy resumes with their work in school and community activities.
The Weeping Water Class of 2019 members added another major honor to their lists of achievements this spring.
Lawson and Smith were named recipients of the 2018-19 Lt. James E. Moore Memorial Trophy. The presentation took place at the school’s recent Honors Night. Weeping Water officials give the award each year in memory of WWHS alum James Eldon Moore.
Moore was a role model for younger children in the areas of academics and athletics when he attended Weeping Water. He graduated from high school on May 25, 1961, and later served the country in the Vietnam War.
Moore traveled to Vietnam with the U.S. Army and was promoted to the rank of First Lieutenant for his military work. He was killed in South Vietnam on March 25, 1968.
Weeping Water officials soon established the Lt. James E. Moore Memorial Trophy to honor him. The award recognizes one girl and one boy from the current year’s graduating senior class. The two students are honored for being positive role models in many areas of high school and community life.
Lawson was the female recipient for the Class of 2019. She was a National Honor Society student and earned recognition for her work raising funds for Red Cross blood drives. She earned academic honors at the local, conference and state levels for her efforts in the classroom.
Lawson participated in all-school musical, volleyball, basketball and track and field at Weeping Water. She served as class vice president in Student Council this past academic year and was selected as Homecoming Queen. She has worked as a lifeguard at the city swimming pool since May 2017.
Smith was the male recipient for the Class of 2019. He graduated summa cum laude for maintaining a cumulative grade point average of 3.98-4.00. He was a National Honor Society member and earned recognition for his work with Red Cross blood drives.
Smith earned academic honors at the local, conference and state levels. He participated in band, all-school musical, football, basketball, track and field and Future Business Leaders of America at Weeping Water. He served as class president in Student Council this past academic year and was selected as Homecoming King.
Smith was an officer in Weeping Water’s FBLA chapter this past school year. He has worked with the Eastern Nebraska Soccer Association both as a player and referee.
Lawson and Smith both earned multiple individual awards during their high school careers. They also helped their teams and organizations achieve successful results in their activities.