Weeping Water students enjoy experience at UNMC

OMAHA – Three Weeping Water students explored more than a dozen health careers this past week during a trip to the University of Nebraska Medical Center.

Students in Weeping Water’s chapter of HOSA (Health Occupations Students of America) traveled to Omaha on Nov. 2 for the “Backstage Pass” event. Activities took place in the Truhlsen Event Center on the UNMC campus during the morning.

Alexis Mogensen, Blake Henderson and Jillian Rathe joined more than 175 students from eastern Nebraska and western Iowa. Weeping Water HOSA Advisor Miki Valenta said she was pleased with the learning opportunities that the three students had in Omaha.

“The event that UNMC put on was very informative for local high school juniors and seniors,” Valenta said. “Fourteen healthcare career educational pathways were represented by booths manned by UNMC educators and students. The booths provided hands-on activities and equipment used in those careers.”

Students gained in-depth knowledge about careers such as nursing, diagnostic cytology, radiology and occupational therapy. They traveled to different booths that featured a large number of activities. These included equipment demonstrations, microscopy sessions and simulations with heart and lung machines.

Valenta said the trip was helpful for many reasons. Mogensen, Henderson and Rathe were able to meet many UNMC professors and other high school students from across the region. They gained firsthand information about what specific health careers looked like, and they also learned what type of high school and college classes would be necessary to work in those fields.

“It is important for high school students to get a feel for what is involved educationally and the daily duties for specific careers,” Valenta said. “The more information a high school student can learn about different careers, the better that student can make an informed decision about what career fits best with their future aspirations.

“These experiences can avoid finding out likes and dislikes after starting college, where one would have to change majors or colleges, which can be a financial burden.”

Many students at the UNMC event are members of HOSA chapters at their schools. The HOSA program began in 1976 and now includes more than 260,000 members across the world. The group actively promotes career opportunities in healthcare industries.