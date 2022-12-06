Weeping Water students express ways of helping others

WEEPING WATER – Christmas is about giving, and there are many ways of doing that.

Just ask dozens of Weeping Water students who took part in an essay contest on how they would help others during the holiday season.

More than 70 elementary, middle school and high school students took part, said local businesswoman Mickey Cave, who came up with the idea.

“There were a lot of unique answers and a lot that were well-researched and thought out,” Cave said. “From some of the younger kids, I cried a couple of times reading them.”

In the contest, each student participant was asked, “If I had $50 to help someone in need this Christmas, how would I use the money and why?”

The essay had to be 500 words or less with the winners coming from three categories – elementary, middle school and high school.

“The essays were very good and I ended up picking seven,” Cave said.

Among the winning responses included a $50 donation to children in hospitals fighting cancer, spending that $50 to fill bags with hats, gloves, scarves, etc. for the needy, and donating the money to Tabitha’s Thread, a community-based outreach providing basic necessities for deserving families.

The winners were given $50 provided by Cave’s business, On the Books Accounting, to fulfill their wishes, plus $30 for themselves.

The elementary school winners were Lennon Switzer, Irhey Armstrong and Lilyan Collins.

The middle school winners were Abbie Hanneman and Adalee DeMike.

The high school winners were Cassandra Herrick and Riggs Wilson.

“One of the teachers told me that her students were more excited about giving than winning a prize,” Cave said.

She would like to expand this essay contest to other schools next year, Cave said.