Weeping Water students perform play on stage

WEEPING WATER – Weeping Water’s one-act play this fall features a mystery-themed storyline with plenty of twists and turns along the way.

The positive reaction from audience members Thursday night left no mystery about their feelings on the performance.

Members of Weeping Water’s one-act cast presented “Queen of the Silent Scream” in the school auditorium. Area residents gathered to watch high school students deliver a 30-minute production.

Miki Valenta and Sierra Baker are co-directors of this year’s play. Valenta gave a short speech to the audience before the production. She said cast members had done a good job of learning their parts and making progress each week of the fall season.

“I’m very excited about the talent we have,” Valenta told the audience. “We get better each time we do the play.”

Matt Cover, Sam Hall, Cassie Herrick, Jake Cover, Riley Hohn, Mary Hohn, Taylor Miller, Talon Gilfert, Jeremy Nehring and Noah Morlan are cast members and Emily Harris is stage manager.

Matt Cover portrays the leading role of Detective Larry Stark in the play. He speaks to the audience about his investigation of the case of famous actor Norma Starr, who is portrayed by Hall. Starr is found dead at her house in front of a crowd that is at her birthday party. Detective Stark and his partner Roscoe, played by Morlan, must solve the case and arrest the correct suspect.

The play includes many puns and one-line jokes that drew smiles from Thursday night’s crowd. They applauded for students after the play was finished.

Weeping Water will travel to Palmyra on Tuesday, Nov. 15, for the East Central Nebraska Conference Meet. The Indians will compete in the Pawnee City Invite on Saturday, Nov. 19, and will perform in front of their fellow students on Tuesday, Nov. 22.

The District C2-1 Meet will take place at Nebraska City Lourdes on Wednesday, Nov. 30. East Butler, Elmwood-Murdock, Johnson-Brock, Nebraska City Lourdes, Omaha Brownell-Talbot, Omaha Christian Academy, Shelby-Rising City and Weeping Water will compete for a trip to the Class C-2 State Meet in Norfolk.