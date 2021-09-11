Weeping Water students present 9/11 ceremony

WEEPING WATER – Weeping Water students paid tribute to the victims of the 9/11 attacks on Friday night with a patriotic halftime show.

Marching band musicians and WWHS cheerleaders took part in a performance on the Weeping Water football field. They played music and held a large American flag to honor those who lost their lives on Sept. 11, 2001. Saturday marked the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks.

Kevin White said he was pleased with the way the Indians performed throughout the night. The Weeping Water band instructor said all of the students handled themselves with confidence and poise in front of the crowd.

“The kids did a great job,” White said after the football game. “I’m very happy with the way things went.”

Members of the band lined up in a semicircle on the field with percussion instruments in a front row. Seth Meredith and Riley Hiller set the patriotic tone for the night with their opening saxophone and electric guitar number.

Cheerleaders then walked out and unveiled a giant American flag to the crowd. They held the flag as “Amazing Grace” played on bagpipes over the loudspeakers. The entire band then played “America the Beautiful” as fans from both Weeping Water and Johnson County Central stood on the sidelines.