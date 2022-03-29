Weeping Water students present school musical

WEEPING WATER – Weeping Water teenagers produced a fairy-tale ending to months of hard work this past week with three performances of their annual school musical.

Students appeared on stage for their production of “Once Upon a Mattress” at the school auditorium. They delivered the adaptation of “The Princess and the Pea” story in front of several large crowds. More than three dozen students portrayed characters ranging from princesses to jesters for audience members.

Director Kim Hammer said she was thrilled with the way everything came together for the 2022 production. The group performed a matinee for the entire student body on March 23 and delivered two prime-time shows on the evenings of March 24 and 25. Each of the nighttime events lasted approximately two hours.

Members of the cast and stage crew then returned to the auditorium at 9 a.m. March 26 to tear down the stage and put everything away. They were able to accomplish their task within 90 minutes because so many had volunteered their time.

Hammer said the Saturday morning assistance was a first in her career. She said it was also symbolic of the helpful nature of this year’s theater group.

“The musical was a success in many ways,” Hammer said. “The kids handled everything on stage with confidence. If something wasn’t quite right, they just kept on moving. I don’t think anyone ever knew that they missed a line or two, although they didn’t miss more than two at either performance.

“This group was amazing to work with – they were so responsible and hardworking! They took care of costumes, props and each other. Their attitudes were very positive and encouraging and that made the stress level lower for the directors this year. They were having fun and being successful.”

Cast members for the musical included Brennan DeMike, Amanda Smith, Noah Morlan, Samantha Hall, Josie Cave, Matt Cover, Tyler Essary, Hunter Mortimer, Cole Essary, Berenger Leonard, Carter Mogensen, Jeremy Nehring, Michael Zeeb, Logan Tummons, Austin Patton, Myles Dowling, Talon Gilfert, Jacob Cover, Abby Meeske, Karley Ridge, Katie Meyer, Kiera Brack, Natania French, Jillian Rathe, Katie Mogensen, Sammi Burch, Zoe Houston, Emily Ridge, Alexis Mogensen, Brooklyn Ahrens, Blake Henderson, Jaden Spangler, Ciera Dieter, Keatyn Harrah, Cadence Porter, Brooklyn Rathe and Lauren Harms.

Raelyn Wilson, Shayna Hoffman-Hansen and LillyAnn Stanley were in charge of makeup and hair duties, Max Mogensen pulled the curtain and Cassie Herrick and Hayden Karstens oversaw light and sound duties. Phoebe Flanagan worked the main spotlight, Hammer served as director and Stacy Bickford served as assistant director.

The play took place in a fictional European kingdom in the 15th Century. People in the kingdom were upset at the queen, who had issued a decree saying that no one could marry until her son became married himself. The queen then devised many unfair tests for potential princesses, which caused everyone to be in an unhappy mood.

Hammer said she felt students rose to the challenge of removing and adding backdrops and set materials for each scene of the play. The opening act featured scenes that took place in a castle courtyard, moat, bedroom and ballroom. The second act included scenes in the castle bedroom, courtyard, wizard’s chamber and bedchamber. Students moved chairs, benches, props, background drawings and a stack of heavy mattresses on and off the stage throughout the evening.

“Changing sets between scenes is always a challenge,” Hammer said. “Mrs. Bickford does a great job of assigning tasks to cast members and then directing them to move quickly. Every year we seem to get better at working smarter, not harder, with our sets and props.

“The kids do so much with that as well. I come up with some whacky ideas sometimes, but they go with them and build and design what I ask them to. They are such an amazing group of people to work with. The future does indeed look bright if it is in their hands.”

Hammer said students and audiences both gained a great deal from experiencing this spring’s musical. Teenagers learned about the value of teamwork, encouragement and stepping out of their comfort zones, while audiences were able to enjoy a trip back to the Renaissance Era for several hours.

“We (the directors and students) love making people laugh and performing in a group is a great way to do that,” Hammer said. “You can take a risk, put yourself out there and know that your castmates have your back. It is always a great experience!”

