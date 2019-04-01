WEEPING WATER – Weeping Water students and staff opened both their hearts and wallets this past week to provide more than $700 in local flood relief funds.
Weeping Water Future Business Leaders of America members collected $750 for the American Red Cross on Friday, March 22. They organized two fund-raising efforts in response to the devastating impact of the Floods of 2019 in the region.
Weeping Water FBLA Sponsor Sue Heinz said Weeping Water student Trey Lamkins spoke to her and asked if the FBLA chapter could do something to help flood victims. Lamkins and Heinz agreed to set up an officer meeting for the next morning. Chapter officers Ryan Smith, Jamison Twomey, Erin Redfern, David Meredith and Avery Heath came together at 7:30 a.m. and brainstormed ideas.
“They decided that the elementary kids would enjoy a Pajama Day,” Heinz said. “Jami said she had always wanted to have a Drive Your Tractor to School Day, so we went with those two ideas.”
For a minimum donation of $2, all students in pre-kindergarten through 12th grade could wear their pajamas to school for the day. Older students could drive their tractor to the school building for the same minimum donation. FBLA members encouraged students to provide larger amounts to the cause as well.
Twomey created flyers about the project and placed them throughout the school building to inform students and staff. FBLA officers also sent notes to parents of elementary students to ask them for additional donations.
Heinz said she was thrilled with the response from parents, students and staff. FBLA members learned at the end of the school day that they had exceeded their original goal by $250.
“I’m very proud of Trey for bringing up the idea and for all the officers who worked to help raise this money,” Heinz said. “Our goal was to raise $500 and we raised $750. A big thank you to all the students and parents who took part and to the staff members who generously donated.”
Weeping Water students sent the money to local American Red Cross leaders. The organization has provided many supplies and resources to flood victims both in Nebraska and Iowa. The Red Cross has also focused on shelter operations for those who have been displaced from their homes due to flood damage.