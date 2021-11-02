Weeping Water students selected for All-State Chorus

WEEPING WATER – Three Weeping Water students will share their singing talents with a statewide audience later this month in Lincoln.

Samantha Burch, Matt Cover and Berenger Leonard learned this week that they had been named to the Nebraska Music Education Association All-State Chorus. Burch will sing in the Alto II section of the group, and Cover and Leonard will both perform in the Tenor II section.

NMEA officials selected students to participate in All-State band, chorus, jazz band and orchestra groups. High school students from across Nebraska submitted audition materials to state music representatives this fall. They then waited to see who would be chosen for each of the ensembles.

Burch, Cover and Leonard will take part in rehearsals led by guest conductor Dr. Lee Nelson. He is director of choral activities at Wartburg College in Waverly, Iowa. Nelson and Wartburg choir members have performed in 12 countries over the past ten years. Nelson has conducted groups at Carnegie Hall five times.

The three Weeping Water students will travel to Lincoln Nov. 17-19 for the NMEA Convention. They will sing in rehearsals Nov. 17-18 and a public concert will be held on Friday, Nov. 19. The concert will begin at 4:30 p.m. at the Lied Center for Performing Arts on the University of Nebraska-Lincoln campus.

The All-State Chorus will sing six songs at the concert. The list will include “Your Voices Tune,” “Liebst du um Schonheit,” “We Can Mend the Sky,” “I Will Be a Child of Peace,” “Blessed Be!” and “Rejoice!” They will perform the songs with piano and percussion accompanists.

Burch, Cover and Leonard are involved in a wide variety of activities at Weeping Water. They participate in fine arts, athletics and academic-based groups at the school.

