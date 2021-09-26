Weeping Water students smile for Homecoming

WEEPING WATER – Weeping Water students enjoyed a crowning conclusion to Homecoming Week on Friday with a full day of activities.

Cheer team members arranged activities for students and staff throughout the day. Senior students squared off with staff members in a volleyball match before everyone went downtown for the annual Homecoming parade. Students rode in cars, hayracks and fire trucks as they waved to the crowd.

The Homecoming celebration continued Friday night at the football game. Marching band musicians performed “The Hey Song” and “Ace in the Hole” in their halftime show. Cheerleaders then delivered a halftime presentation that featured cheers and stunts.

The Homecoming coronation ceremony took place after the game. Seniors Kiera Brack, Zoe Houston, Karley Ridge, Tyler Essary, Carter Mogensen and Hunter Mortimer formed this year’s Homecoming Court. Brack was named Homecoming Queen and Mortimer was named Homecoming King.

Several class representatives also took part in the coronation ceremony. Matt Cover and Lexi Mogensen were junior representatives, Cole Essary and Katie Meyer were sophomore representatives and John Ridge and Brinkley McAdams represented the freshman class.

Students took part in the annual Homecoming dance at the school building after the football game. Members of each class gathered for group photos inside the cafeteria/commons area. Many wore glow sticks as part of this year’s “Let’s Glow Indians!” Homecoming theme.

