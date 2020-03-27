Weeping Water students win state poster awards

LINCOLN – Three Weeping Water Elementary School students used their artistic talents to paint winning results in a state poster contest this week.
Hayden Saxton, Riley Reiman and Jett Henderson were honored for their artwork in a Nebraska Department of Agriculture competition. The NDA announced winners of its 17th annual National Ag Week Poster Contest this week in Lincoln.
“These posters truly express how Nebraska agriculture brings us together,” NDA Director Steve Wellman said. “The students who entered this year’s contest lifted our spirits with their colorful posters about agriculture and the many contributions the ag industry makes to our state. We appreciate their efforts and the extra time teachers and parents spent to help make our contest a success.”
NDA officials announced rules for the poster contest in January. The competition was open to all Nebraska students in grades 1-6. They had to create posters that included the theme of “Nebraska Agriculture Brings People Together.”
Contest organizers split entries into three divisions based on age of students. Children could compete in divisions for grades 1-2, 3-4 and 5-6. More than 1,750 students from all corners of Nebraska entered the contest.
Saxton and Reiman both competed in the grades 1-2 division. Saxton claimed first place in the state and Reiman earned third place. Henderson took home third place in the grades 3-4 division.
Saxton created a drawing of two farmers working outside on a summer day. The illustration shows a woman milking a cow and a man helping to feed hogs in front of a barn and silo. A third farmer is shown in the distance riding a horse.
Reiman drew an illustration of an active farming operation. His poster features three farmers completing tasks on land that has rolling hills, a brown fence and a garden. The scene also includes a lake with three ducks, a cow near a barn and a green tractor.
Henderson’s poster features four scenes of how a farm helps local families. The first scene shows a farmer working in the fields and the second picture shows a truck transporting pigs to a market. The third scene presents a picture of a customer buying items in a meat market. The final part of the drawing displays a family enjoying a meal at a dinner table.
NDA officials announced the contest winners during National Ag Week, which runs from March 22-28. They chose to spotlight the work of the students as part of a weeklong celebration of agricultural activities.
The state association will feature winning entries from this year’s poster contest on its website. The NDA will also use the drawings in promotional materials and publications.
2020 Nebraska Department of Agriculture Ag Poster Contest Winners
Grades 1-2 Division
1st place: Hayden Saxton, 2nd grade, Weeping Water Elementary School
2nd place: Santiago Castillo, 2nd grade, Chase County Elementary School
3rd place: Riley Reiman, 2nd grade, Weeping Water Elementary School
Governor’s Choice: Ashlynn Pursley, 2nd grade, Chase County Elementary School
Grades 3-4 Division
1st place: Paisley Peterson, 3rd grade, Oakland-Craig Elementary School
2nd place: Mackenna Wollenburg, 4th grade, St. John Lutheran School in Seward
3rd place: Jett Henderson, 4th grade, Weeping Water Elementary School
Governor’s Choice: Cooper Bartling, 4th grade, Ackerman Elementary School in Omaha
Grades 5-6 Division
1st place: Sophia Spieker, 6th grade, St. Mary’s Catholic School in Wayne
2nd place: Brandon Rosas, 5th grade, Knickrehm Elementary School in Grand Island
3rd place: Destiny Maya, 5th grade, Pershing Elementary School in Lexington
Governor’s Choice: Regina Corado Cruz, 5th grade, Knickrehm Elementary School in Grand Island
