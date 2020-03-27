Weeping Water students win state poster awards

LINCOLN – Three Weeping Water Elementary School students used their artistic talents to paint winning results in a state poster contest this week.

Hayden Saxton, Riley Reiman and Jett Henderson were honored for their artwork in a Nebraska Department of Agriculture competition. The NDA announced winners of its 17th annual National Ag Week Poster Contest this week in Lincoln.

“These posters truly express how Nebraska agriculture brings us together,” NDA Director Steve Wellman said. “The students who entered this year’s contest lifted our spirits with their colorful posters about agriculture and the many contributions the ag industry makes to our state. We appreciate their efforts and the extra time teachers and parents spent to help make our contest a success.”

NDA officials announced rules for the poster contest in January. The competition was open to all Nebraska students in grades 1-6. They had to create posters that included the theme of “Nebraska Agriculture Brings People Together.”

Contest organizers split entries into three divisions based on age of students. Children could compete in divisions for grades 1-2, 3-4 and 5-6. More than 1,750 students from all corners of Nebraska entered the contest.