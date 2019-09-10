PLATTSMOUTH – A Weeping Water teen was in fair condition on Tuesday morning at an Omaha hospital from a one-vehicle rollover accident on the afternoon of Sept. 3.
According to Cass County Sheriff William Brueggemann, Kyle D. Baxter, 16, was traveling north on 120th Street by Mckelvie Road in a 2001 Nissan Xterra when he lost control of the vehicle on the gravel road. It rolled several times before ending up in a bean field on the east side of the road.
Baxter was ejected from the vehicle and transported to the University of Nebraska Medical Center by Weeping Water Rescue personnel. He was listed in critical condition as of last Friday, a hospital spokesperson said at that time.
You have free articles remaining.
A female juvenile passenger, who was wearing her seatbelt at the time of the accident, was able to exit the vehicle and go to a nearby residence to call in the accident, according to Brueggemann. The female passenger was also transported to UNMC for evaluation.
Besides Weeping Water personnel, rescue and fire units from Manley and Avoca, Cass County Medics and the sheriff’s department responded when the call came in at 5:48 p.m., according to Brueggemann.
The accident investigation is complete.