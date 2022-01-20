Weeping Water teenager injured in accident

WEEPING WATER – A 16-year-old from Weeping Water was injured in a single-vehicle accident last Monday.

According to Cass County Sheriff William Brueggemann, deputies from his department and area first responders were dispatched around 12:40 p.m. to the accident on Fletcher Avenue west of 361st Street.

The 16-year-old was driving a 2003 Buick Lesabre east on Fletcher and came around the curve. The teenager slid on the snow-packed road into the northbound ditch causing damage to the vehicle, Brueggemann said.

The driver was transported to Bellevue Medical Center by a Weeping Water rescue crew for pending injuries, the sheriff said.

The driver was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the accident, Brueggemann said.

Accident investigation is complete, he said.

