 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weeping Water teenager injured in accident

  • Updated
  • 0
Rescue

WEEPING WATER – A 16-year-old from Weeping Water was injured in a single-vehicle accident last Monday.

According to Cass County Sheriff William Brueggemann, deputies from his department and area first responders were dispatched around 12:40 p.m. to the accident on Fletcher Avenue west of 361st Street.

The 16-year-old was driving a 2003 Buick Lesabre east on Fletcher and came around the curve. The teenager slid on the snow-packed road into the northbound ditch causing damage to the vehicle, Brueggemann said.

The driver was transported to Bellevue Medical Center by a Weeping Water rescue crew for pending injuries, the sheriff said.

The driver was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the accident, Brueggemann said.

Accident investigation is complete, he said.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Sommer fills board vacancy

Sommer fills board vacancy

PLATTSMOUTH – Jennifer Sommer said she is honored and humbled to have been chosen to serve as the new District 2 representative on the Cass Co…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News