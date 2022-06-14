Weeping Water to begin four-day school week this fall

WEEPING WATER – Students at Weeping Water Public Schools will attend classes four days each week next year in all grade levels.

Weeping Water Board of Education members approved the change at their May meeting. They directed Weeping Water Superintendent Kevin Reiman to make the necessary adjustments to implement a four-day week for students and staff in the 2022-23 school year.

Reiman said Tuesday morning that school board members and administration officials opted to go with a four-day week for several reasons. He said staff retention and recruitment was at the top of the list of those thoughts.

“The state is experiencing a significant shortage of teachers,” Reiman said. “The number of applicants we have for open positions has decreased at an alarming rate. It is our hope that by going to a four-day week, we can keep the teachers we already have on staff. If we do have an opening, we believe a four-day week will be an incentive for teachers to work at Weeping Water.”

Reiman said attendance and mental health were also factors in the decision.

“Our research showed that attendance rates increase in schools with a four-day week,” Reiman said. “For example, parents and students schedule appointments on the off day of the week. Our research also showed us that a four-day week improves the mental health of both students and staff.”

Reiman said Weeping Water is currently in a solid financial position, but the district is experiencing increased costs in areas such as transportation and food. He said moving to a four-day week would help the district combat those types of rising expenses.

School board members passed a revised calendar to reflect the change to a four-day week. School will be closed on most Mondays during the academic year. There will be several instances where school is open on a Monday and closed on another day. Board members left March 20, April 17 and May 8 as potential make-up dates where school could be held on Mondays if there are snow days.

Each school day will be 19 minutes longer in the upcoming year. Weeping Water had been dismissing classes at 3:41 p.m. each day of the district’s five-day week. There will a 4 p.m. dismissal time under the new four-day-a-week structure.

Reiman said staff members will work every other Monday on professional development and school improvement topics. He said these dates would give staff members additional planning time in their classrooms and learning opportunities throughout the year.

Weeping Water will be the second Cass County school to implement a four-day week. Conestoga has used a four-day system since 2006.

Reiman said Weeping Water Elementary Principal Bristol Wenzl was on an external visitation team that traveled to Conestoga. She met with Conestoga staff and community members and gained valuable insight about what a four-day week would entail.

“One of the key things she heard from Conestoga’s stakeholders was how much they liked the four-day school week,” Reiman said. “This was the spark to take what we had researched and present the idea to our school board.

“We did take what Bristol learned at Conestoga as well as talking to other four-day school districts in the state. The administration team then combined all of this data and tweaked it to fit the goals for our school district.”

Other school districts in Nebraska that have four-day weeks include Banner County, Hay Springs, Minatare and Wynot. Grand Island Public Schools implemented a temporary four-day school week in January 2022 due to infections from the coronavirus pandemic.

Reiman said Weeping Water residents have been receptive to the idea of a four-day week. He said people have been willing to adapt to the new schedule and have presented their questions in respectful and cooperative ways.

“The feedback has been extremely positive,” Reiman said. “We did have parents who had logistical questions that we were able to address. Beyond those logistical questions, the feedback from the community, Board of Education, staff and students has been positive. As a superintendent, I appreciate the way the community has supported this decision and been open to finding solutions to potential conflicts.”

Weeping Water board members also learned that this year’s junior class had an average score of 20.1 on the ACT college entrance exam. The class finished above the state average of 19.0. Two students had ACT scores of 33 and 30, two posted marks of 26 and one was at 25.

Weeping Water Secondary Principal Dr. Tiffanie Welte told board members the juniors were the third Weeping Water class in a row to score above the state ACT average.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.