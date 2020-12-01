Weeping Water to create "overdue" future plan

After all, this will serve as the guide on how and where the city should grow in the next five, 10, even 15 years, as well as setting certain city regulations and standards like those for construction and infrastructure.

“It will provide guidelines to make informed decisions on the future,” Fleming said. “There will be a lot of meetings.”

These meetings will include town hall gatherings where residents will offer their input, according to Kindle.

“I’m impressed with that,” he said.

MAPA, the Metropolitan Area Planning Agency, which helped write the grant, will assist in the planning, according to Fleming.

“It will include basically everything,” she said of the plan.

Kindle said he hopes the plan can be completed by the end of the current fiscal year.

“We want to make it as complete and as lasting as we can,” he said.

