Weeping Water to create "overdue" future plan

WEEPING WATER – The last time Weeping Water created a comprehensive development plan for the entire community was in the late 1990s.
“We are way overdue to be updated,” said City Clerk Linda Fleming.
A new, updated plan is in the works with the community being awarded a $36,075 Community Development Block Grant for that purpose.
The CDBG is a federal Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) program administered in this state by the Nebraska Department of Economic Development.
Weeping Water is among just 14 communities the NDED recently awarded grants to.
Planning grants are meant to help communities prepare to execute on impactful projects that will make a meaningful difference in the lives of residents, according to the NDED.
“This was just the initial notification from the state,” Fleming said. “This is the very beginning of the process.”
Nevertheless, she added, “This is very exciting for the city.”
City Councilman Mike Kindle had similar thoughts.
“It’s very exciting for Weeping Water,” he said.
Exciting, but a tremendous amount of work ahead, also, both officials said.
After all, this will serve as the guide on how and where the city should grow in the next five, 10, even 15 years, as well as setting certain city regulations and standards like those for construction and infrastructure.
“It will provide guidelines to make informed decisions on the future,” Fleming said. “There will be a lot of meetings.”
These meetings will include town hall gatherings where residents will offer their input, according to Kindle.
“I’m impressed with that,” he said.
MAPA, the Metropolitan Area Planning Agency, which helped write the grant, will assist in the planning, according to Fleming.
“It will include basically everything,” she said of the plan.
Kindle said he hopes the plan can be completed by the end of the current fiscal year.
“We want to make it as complete and as lasting as we can,” he said.
