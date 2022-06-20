Weeping Water to host Limestone Days activities

WEEPING WATER – Area residents will have a chance to enjoy a large number of activities this weekend during Weeping Water’s annual Limestone Days celebration.

Activities will begin with a softball tournament on the evening of Friday, June 24. There will also be a youth sports bingo fund-raiser and American Legion music bingo that night.

Activities on Saturday, June 25, include a fishing contest at the city lakes, five-kilometer fun run, softball tournament, craft show, library book walk, grand parade, bicycle/tricycle races, washer tournament, kayak races, face painting, cornhole tournament, barbeque cookoff, kids water sponge race, street dance and fireworks show.

Opening ceremonies for the grand parade will begin at 9:45 a.m. at the downtown gazebo. The Miss Weeping Water coronation ceremony will take place at that time. The grand parade is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. and run through downtown Weeping Water. Gayle Meeske will be honored as grand marshal at the parade.

Friday, June 24

Softball tournament at city ballfield – 6:30-10:30 p.m.

Youth sports fund-raiser bingo at ballfield – 6:30-8:30 p.m.

American Legion Bingo at Legion post building – 8:30-10:30 p.m.

Saturday, June 25

Beginning of barbecue smoke-off contest at library parking lot – 6 a.m.

Fishing contest at city lakes – 7:30-8:30 a.m.

Registration for Limestone Days 5K Run at city basketball court – 7:45 a.m.

Softball tournament at city ballfield – 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

Craft show at Gibson Hall – 8 a.m.-2 p.m.

Library book walk at east-to-west bridge on walking trail – 8 a.m.-8 p.m.

Fishing contest awards at city lakes – 8:30 a.m.

Registration for grand parade at school parking lot – 8:30 a.m.

Library book sale – 9 a.m.-12 p.m.

Morning opening ceremonies at city gazebo – 9:45 a.m.

Miss Weeping Water coronation at city gazebo – 9:45 a.m.

Grand parade through downtown Weeping Water – 10 a.m.

Bicycle and tricycle races for ages 1-15 on Eldora Avenue – 11 a.m.

Registration for washer tournament at city lakes – 12 p.m.

Registration for kayak races at city lakes – 12 p.m.

Bracketing and washer tournament at city lakes – 12:45 p.m.

Half-price swim at city pool – 1-3:30 p.m.

Money plunge contest for ages 1-14 at city pool – 3:30 p.m.

Face painting, magician and balloonist at city ballfield – 4-9 p.m.

Evening opening ceremonies at city ballfield – 5 p.m.

Youth sports fund-raiser drawing at city ballfield – 5:30 p.m.

Cornhole tournament at city ballfield – 5:30 p.m.

Chamber of Commerce barbecue at city ballfield – 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Rock Olympics at city ballfield – 5:30 p.m.

Kids water sponge races at city ballfield – 6 p.m.

Street dance on Eldora Avenue – 10 p.m.-1 a.m.

Fireworks show at city ballfield – after sunset

