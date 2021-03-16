Weeping Water to present spring musical

WEEPING WATER – Weeping Water students will present one of the most famous musicals in American history next week in the school auditorium.

Students will present Meredith Wilson’s “The Music Man” on Thursday, March 25, and Friday, March 26. Both performances will begin at 7 p.m. and will be open to the public. Seating capacity will be set at 75-percent occupancy.

Weeping Water teacher Kim Hammer said she was excited about the two upcoming presentations. Members of the school’s music department have been helping students learn songs and lines for the past several months. The production will feature 31 teenagers in grades 9-12.

“The students look forward to sharing their music and acting with you!” Hammer said.

“The Music Man” is the story of Harold Hill’s arrival in River City, Iowa. He has promised to help local youth learn how to play their instruments for a band, but he doesn’t know much about music. The town’s librarian and piano teacher, Marian Paroo, originally frowns on Hill’s plans, but those feelings change after Marian’s little brother shows some excitement for his brand-new trumpet.

Hammer said audience members will learn whether Hill’s con-man ways catch up to him, or if things will work out for the band and town in the end.