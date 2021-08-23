Weeping Water to start new Wall of Honor program at school

WEEPING WATER – Weeping Water Public Schools Superintendent Kevin Reiman announced this past week that the district is accepting applications for a new Wall of Honor recognition program.

Nominations are open to any individuals, teams or groups who have made significant contributions to either the Weeping Water school district or the larger Weeping Water community. Area residents may also nominate alumni whose outstanding post-high school achievements have brought honor to the school or community.

“The purpose of the Weeping Water Public Schools Honor Wall is to recognize and honor those Weeping Water individuals, alumni, teams and groups who helped to bring honor, recognition, distinction and excellence to Weeping Water Public Schools and the larger community,” Reiman said. “This recognition will help maintain the spirit, pride and sense of community as well as serving as a historical account of the great traditions of Weeping Water.”

Any community member may submit nominations for the Wall of Honor. Nomination forms are available at either the school office at 204 West O Street or at www.weepingwaterps.org. They include basic nominee information, an extended profile of the nominee and the community member’s contact information.