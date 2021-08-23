Weeping Water to start new Wall of Honor program at school

WEEPING WATER – Weeping Water Public Schools Superintendent Kevin Reiman announced this past week that the district is accepting applications for a new Wall of Honor recognition program.
Nominations are open to any individuals, teams or groups who have made significant contributions to either the Weeping Water school district or the larger Weeping Water community. Area residents may also nominate alumni whose outstanding post-high school achievements have brought honor to the school or community.
“The purpose of the Weeping Water Public Schools Honor Wall is to recognize and honor those Weeping Water individuals, alumni, teams and groups who helped to bring honor, recognition, distinction and excellence to Weeping Water Public Schools and the larger community,” Reiman said. “This recognition will help maintain the spirit, pride and sense of community as well as serving as a historical account of the great traditions of Weeping Water.”
Any community member may submit nominations for the Wall of Honor. Nomination forms are available at either the school office at 204 West O Street or at www.weepingwaterps.org. They include basic nominee information, an extended profile of the nominee and the community member’s contact information.
Nomination forms must be returned to the school office by Oct. 1. All nominations will be reviewed by a committee that will include Reiman and three Weeping Water Board of Education members.
After going through this initial review process, nominations will advance to an advisory board. This group will consist of eight to 12 members appointed by the superintendent. Advisory board members can include current school board representatives, current school administrators or certified faculty members, retired or former faculty members, current WWPS Foundation or WWPS Booster Club members or local community leaders.
Advisory board members will consider all applications and will vote on which nominees will be placed on the Wall of Honor by April 1. Candidates must receive votes from at least 75 percent of advisory board members to be eligible for the award.
An induction ceremony will take place at the school’s end-of-year awards convocation. There will be no limit on the number of members who may gain admission in a given year.
Contact Reiman at 402-267-2445 for additional information about the new Wall of Honor program.