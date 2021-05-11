Weeping Water welcomes Drue's Kitchen

WEEPING WATER – There’s a new diner in Weeping Water where folks can “Hang Your Hat and Feed Your Soul” as the sign says above the door at Drue’s Kitchen.

“They have good food,” said Linda Fleming, city clerk.

Located at 104 N. Randolph St., owner James Wall, Sr. said Drue’s – named after his mother, Druecilla – serves up a wide variety of comfort foods like tacos, hamburgers, meat loaf, hot beef and fish to name a sampling. It’s open from breakfast time to 7:30 in the evening.

In the near future, he plans to outdoor grill ribs, chicken, prime rib and other meats.

The official grand opening with a ribbon cutting ceremony was held last Saturday, though Wall has been serving residents for several months now.

“The community has been great, very supportive," Wall said.

They appreciate his commitment to the community.

“James has a heart for the community like no other,” said building owner Megan Kallina. “He’ll be a pillar in the community.”

“I’m a better man by knowing him,” said longtime Weeping Water resident Gayle Meeske.

