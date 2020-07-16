Weeping Water wins games over Palmyra

PALMYRA – Weeping Water softball players made solid connections on their swings this week during a doubleheader sweep over Palmyra.
The Indians dominated the Panthers in a pair of games Monday night. Weeping Water won the opening contest 10-1 and followed that performance with an 11-2 victory. The team improved to 10-2 in the Southeast Nebraska Girls Fastpitch Softball League.
Weeping Water 10, Palmyra 1
Weeping Water overwhelmed Palmyra in game one with consistent offense. The Indians burst out to a 5-1 lead in the second inning and made it 9-1 in the fourth. The team iced the victory with an insurance run in the fifth.
Chrystal Meyer helped Weeping Water with two hits and three runs batted in. Zoe Houston contributed two hits and one walk, Kiera Brack drove in two runs and Lauren Harms had two hits. Brooklyn Rathe tallied one RBI and Reba Wilson drew one walk.
Brack tossed all four innings for the Indians. She struck out two batters and scattered four hits.
Weeping Water 230 41 – 10 12 1
Palmyra 100 0x – 1 4 1
Weeping Water 11, Palmyra 2
The Indians erased a small deficit to end action early in the second game of the evening. Palmyra scored a solo run in the first inning and doubled the gap in the top of the second.
Weeping Water took command from that point on. The Indians generated seven runs in the second inning and tacked on four more in the third.
Keatyn Harrah drove in three runs and Bailey Houchin delivered two hits and two RBI. Brack collected two hits, Houston drew three walks and Harms posted a pair of RBI. Rathe added two walks and Becca Adams had one walk.
Meyer threw three innings in the pitching circle. She struck out two Panthers and yielded six hits.
Palmyra 110 – 2 6 4
Weeping Water 074 – 11 7 0
