Weeping Water wins games over Palmyra

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Fremont's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

PALMYRA – Weeping Water softball players made solid connections on their swings this week during a doubleheader sweep over Palmyra.

The Indians dominated the Panthers in a pair of games Monday night. Weeping Water won the opening contest 10-1 and followed that performance with an 11-2 victory. The team improved to 10-2 in the Southeast Nebraska Girls Fastpitch Softball League.

Weeping Water 10, Palmyra 1

Weeping Water overwhelmed Palmyra in game one with consistent offense. The Indians burst out to a 5-1 lead in the second inning and made it 9-1 in the fourth. The team iced the victory with an insurance run in the fifth.

Chrystal Meyer helped Weeping Water with two hits and three runs batted in. Zoe Houston contributed two hits and one walk, Kiera Brack drove in two runs and Lauren Harms had two hits. Brooklyn Rathe tallied one RBI and Reba Wilson drew one walk.

Brack tossed all four innings for the Indians. She struck out two batters and scattered four hits.

Weeping Water 230 41 – 10 12 1

Palmyra 100 0x – 1 4 1