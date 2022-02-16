Weeping Water woman hurt in Tuesday accident

MANLEY – A Weeping Water woman was injured in a one-vehicle rollover accident near Manley on Tuesday.

Authorities were called to the scene on 144th Street north of Nebraska Highway 1 around 1:45 p.m., said Cass County Sheriff William Brueggemann.

He said a 1999 Subaru Legacy Outback, driven by 34-year-old Jessica R. Johnson, was traveling south on 144th when she lost control of her vehicle on the gravel road. Johnson over corrected causing the vehicle to leave the roadway and roll into the west ditch, Brueggemann said. The vehicle sustained heavy damage.

Johnson was transported to Bergan Mercy Hospital in Omaha by Weeping Water rescue staff.

Deputies from his department, along with rescue crews from Manley and Avoca, and Cass County Medics also responded, the sheriff said.

