Weeping Water woman injured in accident
Weeping Water woman injured in accident

WEEPING WATER – A 66-year-old Weeping Water woman was injured in a truck/car accident on Wednesday afternoon on Nebraska Highway 50.

Authorities were dispatched around 3:15 p.m. to the accident that occurred in front of Westover Sand and Gravel, located a mile south of Nebraska Highway 1.

According to Cass County Sheriff William Brueggemann, Beverly Krier was driving a Chrysler 200 northbound on the highway when she rear-ended a truck that had slowed down to turn off of Hwy. 50 into the Westover terminal.

A medical helicopter was called and flew Krier to the University of Nebraska Medical Center. A condition report on Krier was not immediately available.

The driver of the truck, Christopher Stickler, 44, of Louisville, was not injured, Brueggemann said.

Both drivers were wearing seatbelts, he said.

Hwy. 50 was shut down and then reduced to one lane for a short time during the accident investigation.

Besides deputies from his department, rescue personnel from Weeping Water, Manley and Avoca, and Cass County Emergency Management also responded, Brueggemann said.

