Weeping Water woman injured in Thursday rollover

  • Updated
  • 0
another deer accident

A Weeping Water woman, Dawn Hall, 57, was injured on Thursday when her vehicle rolled in a ditch along Bluff Road near Murdock when she tried to avoid hitting a deer.

 Photo Courtesy Cass County Sheriff's Office / The Journal

MURDOCK – A Weeping Water woman was hospitalized on Thursday from a rollover accident near Murdock.

The accident occurred shortly after 7:30 a.m. about one-fourth of a mile west of 262nd Street on Bluff Road.

According to Cass County Sheriff William Brueggemann, first responders found a 2020 Jeep Wrangler that had rolled over one-and-a-half times.

The preliminary investigation indicated the Jeep was traveling east on Bluff Road when the driver swerved to miss a deer and in the process drove into a ditch and then rolled, the sheriff said.

The driver, Dawn Hall, 57, was transported by Greenwood rescue personnel to a hospital for injuries she sustained, the sheriff said.

Speed is not believed to be a factor and seatbelts were in use, he added.

Besides his department, rescue personnel from Greenwood, Murdock and Cass County Emergency Management Medics also responded, Brueggemann said.

