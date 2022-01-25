Weeping Water's Nielsen honored for 50 years of service

SYRACUSE – It was 1971, more than a half-century ago.

That was the year of the creation of the Otoe County Rural Water District No. 3 that includes a portion of the middle part of Cass County in its service area.

Dave Nielsen of Weeping Water was there.

“He was one of the original members who started the district in 1971,” said Scott Bruns, district manager.

When the district came into existence that year, 750 families and four towns signed up for water.

Nielsen was there when the district then broke ground three years later and ran 450 miles of pipe through two different counties, dug two wells and built two standpipes.

Today, the district has 1,540 meter pits, 750 miles of pipes and seven towns receiving service, and all made possible through the help of Nielsen’s guidance and leadership as a board member, including 27 years as its board chairman.

Nielsen is still there, still serving his neighbors.

And, to recognize his years of dedication, the district’s current staff and board members recently awarded him with a 50-year service plaque.

Public service has been a huge part of his life with membership on numerous boards, such as eight years on the Cass County Board of Commissioners, eight years on the Southeast Nebraska Community Action (SENCA) Board, four years on the Natural Resources Board that covers this area, plus many years on the board of Weeping Water’s rural fire district.

He was a manager of the Cass County Co-op for 20 years, owner/operator of Nielsen Fertilizer for 56 years and has been farming for 60 years.

“His time, work and knowledge have been instrumental to the success of our district and to the continuation of the distribution of one of our most precious resources,” Bruns said. “Thank you, Dave.”

