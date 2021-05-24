Wehrbein graduates with Highest Distinction, earns prestigious award

According to Holding, Wehrbein was offered a biotechnology lab experience last summer, but had to adapt to a field-based corn breeding project due to the pandemic.

The project involved the first crosses between a series of colored maize lines, various sweet corn lines and various popcorn lines with the goal of making novel-colored and more nutritious popcorns and sweet corns.

“I gave Caleb considerable freedom and it was marvelous to see the way he took the mantle and showed professionalism and intellectual input in the first summer of this project,” Holding said. “He developed an informative instructional video of this work, which is serving as a brief introduction to basic corn breeding technique for undergraduates and is being used in genetics teaching.”

Following his junior year, Wehrbein was awarded the Milton E. Mohr Scholarship Award, which recognizes outstanding undergraduate and graduate students in the sciences of biotechnology and engineering based on their academic performance and potential for accomplishment in their specific field.

Wehrbein is continuing work on research projects this summer and has already committed with the Department of Agronomy and Horticulture to begin work towards a doctorate this fall.

Wehrbein graduated from PHS in 2017 with honors.

