Wehrbein graduates with Highest Distinction, earns prestigious award

LINCOLN – Plattsmouth High School graduate Caleb Wehrbein has received a prestigious award from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln for his academic excellence.
Wehrbein graduated this month with a bachelor’s degree in plant biology, receiving his diploma with Highest Distinction.
Highest Distinction requires a minimum four-year grade point average of 3.92 (out of 4.0), plus the completion of a thesis or research project. This exceeds many schools’ requirements for graduating summa cum laude. Wehrbein was also on the Dean’s List for each of his eight semesters as an undergraduate.
Among 48 graduates this year from the school’s Department of Agronomy and Horticulture, Wehrbein received the Martin Massengale Outstanding Senior Award.
According to his advisor, Prof. David Holding, “there was no question” which of the seniors would receive that prestigious award.
“There was no one close to Caleb,” Holding said.
That award is given to a student who showed exemplary character, high achievement in their classes and involvement on campus. Faculty members choose the recipient each year.
“It was a great pleasure to serve as Caleb’s advisor,” Holding said. “Though he was always well prepared with his class selections and organized with planning his career path, Caleb was always keen to discuss his options with me to optimize his undergraduate experience.”
According to Holding, Wehrbein was offered a biotechnology lab experience last summer, but had to adapt to a field-based corn breeding project due to the pandemic.
The project involved the first crosses between a series of colored maize lines, various sweet corn lines and various popcorn lines with the goal of making novel-colored and more nutritious popcorns and sweet corns.
“I gave Caleb considerable freedom and it was marvelous to see the way he took the mantle and showed professionalism and intellectual input in the first summer of this project,” Holding said. “He developed an informative instructional video of this work, which is serving as a brief introduction to basic corn breeding technique for undergraduates and is being used in genetics teaching.”
Following his junior year, Wehrbein was awarded the Milton E. Mohr Scholarship Award, which recognizes outstanding undergraduate and graduate students in the sciences of biotechnology and engineering based on their academic performance and potential for accomplishment in their specific field.
Wehrbein is continuing work on research projects this summer and has already committed with the Department of Agronomy and Horticulture to begin work towards a doctorate this fall.
Wehrbein graduated from PHS in 2017 with honors.