Welch, Simpson seek Conestoga board seats

CONESTOGA - The Plattsmouth Journal recently asked the candidates in several school board races two basic questions to better inform the voters when they make their decisions in this year’s election.

Judy Simpson and Allison Welch are among four candidates seeking three seats on the Conestoga Public Schools Board of Education.

We asked these candidates two questions:

Why are you running for the Conestoga Public Schools Board of Education and what qualifications do you have that you believe would be beneficial to the board?

Simpson: I previously spent four years on the board during a very difficult time. We voted to close Nehawka school and move to the four-day school week. Both were tough, but necessary decisions to get our district financially healthy. I will draw on this experience to help now.

Welch: It is not just the job of administration and staff to create a successful educational environment, but also that of the community. I have volunteered in some capacity at Conestoga schools for the past 15 years, from PTO president to Booster Club to School Board to Conestoga Foundation President to serving as a TeamMate. I have also written and received over $20,000 in grants for academics and activities at Conestoga.