Welch, Simpson seek Conestoga board seats

CONESTOGA - The Plattsmouth Journal recently asked the candidates in several school board races two basic questions to better inform the voters when they make their decisions in this year’s election.
Judy Simpson and Allison Welch are among four candidates seeking three seats on the Conestoga Public Schools Board of Education.
We asked these candidates two questions:
Why are you running for the Conestoga Public Schools Board of Education and what qualifications do you have that you believe would be beneficial to the board?
Simpson: I previously spent four years on the board during a very difficult time. We voted to close Nehawka school and move to the four-day school week. Both were tough, but necessary decisions to get our district financially healthy. I will draw on this experience to help now.
Welch: It is not just the job of administration and staff to create a successful educational environment, but also that of the community. I have volunteered in some capacity at Conestoga schools for the past 15 years, from PTO president to Booster Club to School Board to Conestoga Foundation President to serving as a TeamMate. I have also written and received over $20,000 in grants for academics and activities at Conestoga.
In your opinion, what are the two main issues that the district needs to address concerning education of Conestoga students, and how would you go about addressing them as a board member?
Simpson: I want to make sure that Conestoga holds on to its rural roots and offers state of the art education to our students. I believe that this will always be a balancing act and we need both aspects to keep our district competitive today. I made the decision over 20 years ago to move my children from a suburban school to Conestoga and we will never regret that decision. My boys both graduated from Conestoga, but I still have current ties to the district through my niece and nephew. I will work hard to make our district the best it can be.
Welch: The two biggest issues facing the school district are demands for additional physical space and ensuring current educational offerings, all while maintaining a safe environment. Significant momentum is occurring within our district, as our educational and activities programs continue to grow and succeed. We have seen a 7 percent increase in enrollment over the past 10 years. Three additional elementary sections were added just this year, forcing us to use spaces like the stairwell and the hallways for interventions and learning.
Educational expectations and offerings must also evolve to meet the changing student population needs. The pandemic opened our eyes to teaching outside of the box and creating portable, yet meaningful learning experiences. Conestoga staff and students were highly prepared when the decision was made to close our doors, yet technology must continue to evolve.
Technology can be used in every educational space as we continue our goal to not only build successful students, but leaders and contributors. And, we realize not all students are destined for a four-year postsecondary experience and are better suited for a skilled trade career.
For the past year and a half, I have served on the Building Project Committee looking at both of these issues – the expansion of our facilities and educational program development. Our board has been extremely fiscally responsible in preparing both the timing of a bond campaign and its implementation. We continue to work with staff and community members to define the scope and breadth of our building and program enhancement project. It is my intention to serve a second term on the Conestoga School Board so that I can ensure we stay true to our commitment to our community.
Judy Simpson is a quality assurance analyst for Wells Fargo Home Mortgage. She is also a deacon at Murray Christian Church.
Allison Welch was formerly a sales representative for CSG Systems, Inc.
She has also been Conestoga Foundation president and Conestoga School Board member and is involved in Conestoga Booster Club, TeamMates mentoring program, Beaver Lake Election Committee and Church of the Holy Spirit.
